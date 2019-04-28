Trending

Fuglsang wins Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Bora-Hansgrohe's Formolo second and Schachmann third

Image 1 of 48

Fuglsang wins Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Fuglsang wins Liège-Bastogne-Liège
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 48

Jakob Fuglsang with his first-placed trophy

Jakob Fuglsang with his first-placed trophy
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 48

The two Bora-Hansgrohe men celebrate on the podium together

The two Bora-Hansgrohe men celebrate on the podium together
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 48

Fuglsang on the podium

Fuglsang on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 48

Formolo on the podium

Formolo on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 48

Schachmann on the podium

Schachmann on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 48

Vincenzo Nibali crosses the line

Vincenzo Nibali crosses the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 48

The final podium: Formolo in second, Fuglsang the winner and Schachmann in third (L-R)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The final podium: Formolo in second, Fuglsang the winner and Schachmann in third (L-R)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 48

Schachmann wins the sprint for third

Schachmann wins the sprint for third
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 48

The Roche-aux-Faucons attack group

The Roche-aux-Faucons attack group
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 48

Fuglsang leads Formolo and Woods

Fuglsang leads Formolo and Woods
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 48

The peloton on La Redoute

The peloton on La Redoute
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 48

Jakob Fuglsang on the attack.

Jakob Fuglsang on the attack.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 48

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) wins Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) wins Liege-Bastogne-Liege
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 48

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) wins Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) wins Liege-Bastogne-Liege
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 48

Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe) second at Liege-Bastogne-Liege
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe) second at Liege-Bastogne-Liege
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 48

Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe) tries to hang on to Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) when he attacked to win Liege-Bastogne-Liege
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe) tries to hang on to Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) when he attacked to win Liege-Bastogne-Liege
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 48

Formolo soloed to second place

Formolo soloed to second place
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 48

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) wins Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) wins Liege-Bastogne-Liege
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 48

Greg Van Avermaet riding to the start

Greg Van Avermaet riding to the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 48

Alejandro Valverde wrapped up warm

Alejandro Valverde wrapped up warm
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 48

Julien Bernard leads the break

Julien Bernard leads the break
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 48

The rear of the peloton

The rear of the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 48

Vincenzo Nibali was in a short-lived break mid-race

Vincenzo Nibali was in a short-lived break mid-race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 48

The peloton tackle the Côte de Saint-Roch

The peloton tackle the Côte de Saint-Roch
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 48

Max Schachmann climbs in the peloton

Max Schachmann climbs in the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 48

Julian Bernard was the last man standing from the day's early break
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Julian Bernard was the last man standing from the day's early break
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 48

Julian Alaphilippe in the peloton

Julian Alaphilippe in the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 48

Philippe Gilbert made the short-lived breakaway group in the middle of the race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Philippe Gilbert made the short-lived breakaway group in the middle of the race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 48

Deceuninck-Quick Step lead the peloton

Deceuninck-Quick Step lead the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 48

Damiano Caruso and Bjorg Lambrecht led the chase behind Kangert
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Damiano Caruso and Bjorg Lambrecht led the chase behind Kangert
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 48

Tanel Kangert and Omar Fraile tried a move on the Col du Rosier
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tanel Kangert and Omar Fraile tried a move on the Col du Rosier
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 48

Robert Gesink rides in the peloton

Robert Gesink rides in the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 48

Greg Van Avermaet during the race's early stages

Greg Van Avermaet during the race's early stages
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 48

Alexey Lutsenko takes on Liège after a great spring so far

Alexey Lutsenko takes on Liège after a great spring so far
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 48

Vincenzo Nibali greets the crowd at the race start

Vincenzo Nibali greets the crowd at the race start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 48

Romain Bardet heads to the start

Romain Bardet heads to the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 48

Michael Matthews waves to the crowd in Liège

Michael Matthews waves to the crowd in Liège
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 48

Michał Kwiatkowski at sign-on

Michał Kwiatkowski at sign-on
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 48

The riders roll out of Liège

The riders roll out of Liège
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 48

Alejandro Valverde wrapped up at the start

Alejandro Valverde wrapped up at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 48

Diego Ulissi signs on

Diego Ulissi signs on
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 48

Alberto Bettiol at the race start

Alberto Bettiol at the race start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 48

Julian Alaphilippe in Liège

Julian Alaphilippe in Liège
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 48

Enrico Gasparotto at the race start

Enrico Gasparotto at the race start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 48

Carlos Betancur early on during Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Carlos Betancur early on during Liège-Bastogne-Liège
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 48

Italian duo Diego Ulissi and Alberto Bettiol

Italian duo Diego Ulissi and Alberto Bettiol
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 48

Van Avermaet and Gilbert in the mid-race break

Van Avermaet and Gilbert in the mid-race break
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jakob Fuglsang (Team Astana) took the biggest win of his career at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, soloing to victory from the top of the Côte de Roche-aux-Faucons. Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe), one of the men he left behind, took second, while Formolo's teammate Max Schachmann sprinted to third from an elite chase group.

The win caps a wonderful spring for Fuglsang and his Astana team. It's his third win of the season and Astana's 23rd, but the Dane has so often been a nearly man in the classics with three podium places so far. Victory at the final classic of the spring is just reward for his efforts.

In a race which fizzled at times but never really detonated, the main action once again came on the day's final climb – despite the route revamp. Michael Woods (EF Education First) kicked off the action on the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons after an earlier attack group had been caught.

Fuglsang was first to react, while the big favourite – and his spring nemesis – Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) faltered. Formolo went too, forming a lead trio over the top. The Dane kept pushing on though, eventually breaking his companions on the shallower rise at the summit.

From there it was all Fuglsang, with Formolo and Woods' solo efforts making no gains, and an elite chase group including Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) and Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) failing to make headway either.

Barring a near-disastrous rear wheel slide on the final descent – "a scary moment, but a bit of adrenaline for the last part" he said later – it was plain sailing to the finish for Fuglsang.

"It's an amazing feeling," he said after the finish. "I'm glad my wife was right [about me being able to win here], and I will always listen to her from now on.

"On the last climb, I had the team leaving me in the perfect position," he added. "Before the climb, they were a little bit everywhere most of the day but in the important moment they were there and they did an amazing job.

"Gorka [Izagirre] led me into Roche-aux-Faucons in a perfect way and when Woods launched his attack it was a perfect way for me to jump with him. I knew it from Friday when we saw the parcours that I could not wait, so I said 'on the first part of the Roche-aux-Faucons I have to do a selection if I cannot go alone.'

"I tried and I looked back and saw [Woods] was gone. Formolo also let me get 2-3 metres and then I knew that now I had to leave everything out, now I have to die before the top and try to keep going."

How it happened

It was a damp and chilly morning in Liège as the peloton rolled out to begin the 105th edition of the oldest Monument on the calendar. Perhaps due to the poor conditions, it didn't take very long for the break to establish themselves, with little fight from the peloton in the early stages.

Four riders – Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo), Tobias Ludvigsson (Groupama-FDJ), Andrea Pasqualon (Wanty-Gobert) and Jérémy Maison (Arkéa-Samsic) – got away almost immediately, while Lilian Calmejane (Total Direct Énergie), Kevin Deltombe (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and the Wallonie-Bruxelles duo of Kenny Molly and Mathijs Paasschens would soon link up to make it eight up front.

The opening stages – still wet and cold – were a quiet affair, with Deceuninck-Quick Step and Lotto-Soudal among the teams setting the pace at the head of the peloton. The break’s advantage reaches 10:30 at one point, but was just over six minutes as the eight men reached the southernmost point of the route in Bastogne.

Deceuninck-Quick Step upped the pace with around 110km to race, so much so that the peloton split. The resulting chaos left behind a reduced peloton of around 80 riders, with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) the major victim, abandoning 105km from the finish. Another former winner, Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) had abandoned earlier on.

Gorka Izagirre (Astana) and Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) were among the riders caught out, later attacking across the gap to try and save their races. Up front, Bernard left the break behind on the Côte de Mont-le-Soie, going solo 95km from the line.

He would last out front until shortly after the Côte de Haute-Levée, when attacks from the peloton saw his gap evaporate. Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) was among the most active men as a large group broke away from the peloton. There were some elite names in the move, including Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) and Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-Quick Step), but the two groups soon came back together on the Col du Rosier.

On that same climb, with 64km to race, Tanel Kangert (EF Education First) and Omar Fraile (Astana) countered, kicking off yet more attacks from the peloton. The Movistar duo of Carlos Verona and Winner Anacona were there, as were Alessandro De Marchi (CCC Team), Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R La Mondiale), David De La Cruz (Team Sky), Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Merida), Michael Albasini (Mitchelton-Scott) and Bjorg Lambrecht (Lotto-Soudal).

The group worked well together, gaining 40 seconds on the peloton by the foot of La Redoute with 39km to race. There, it was Kangert who pushed on, but the climb passed with no attacks from the peloton.

On the way to the final climb of the day, the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons, three riders made their way across to Kangert. Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal), Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) and Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) made it a four-man group on the final climb of the day, but despite Wellens’ attack, they were all brought back by the Astana-led peloton.

Jakob Fuglsang, so often the bridesmaid this spring, followed an attack by Michael Woods (EF Education First), while Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe) made it across to make it a lead trio.

Fuglsang was solo once again on the drag over the top though, shedding the duo and going for glory. Further back, a group including Nibali, Yates, Mikel Landa (Movistar), Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida) got away from the peloton.

But Fuglsang was only gaining time on those behind. After podium places at Strade Bianche, Amstel Gold Race and Flèche Wallonne, the Dane wouldn’t be denied his big classic win here.

The Nibali group was working together, but Fuglsang wasn’t ceding any time – not to them, nor to Formolo. There was a hairy moment on the final descent when Fuglsang lost his rear wheel on some damp road markings, but he handled it masterfully, keeping it upright, and keeping his then-inevitable victory on track.

There were no such problems in the flat final 4km though, and he retained his advantage to the finish to seal the biggest win of his career.

 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team6:37:37
2Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe0:00:27
3Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe0:00:57
4Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton - Scott
5Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
6David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
7Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Movistar Team
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain - Merida0:01:00
9Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain - Merida0:01:05
10Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:01:26
11Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:29
12Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
13Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
14Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora - Hansgrohe
15Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
16Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
17Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma
18Tadej Pogačar (Slo) Uae Team Emirates
19Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
20Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Education First
21Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin
23Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton - Scott0:02:09
24Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
25Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
26Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek - Segafredo
27Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
28Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:02:12
30Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb0:02:13
31Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama - FDJ0:02:15
32Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First0:02:17
33Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:02:26
34Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek - Segafredo0:02:28
35Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb0:03:03
36Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain - Merida0:03:15
37Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team0:03:34
38Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team Katusha Alpecin
39Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
40Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First
41Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team0:03:37
42Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:04:11
43Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Dimension Data
44Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
45Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46G Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
47Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:05
48Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels0:06:53
49Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:06:56
50Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
51Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
52Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
53Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe0:08:22
54Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:09:20
55Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
56Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
57Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain - Merida
58Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
59Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
60Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
61Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
62Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:48
63Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
64Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
65Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin0:10:36
66Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
67David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Sky0:11:32
68Winner Andrew Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:11:59
69Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
70Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton - Scott
71Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
72Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain - Merida
73José Gonçalves (Por) Team Katusha Alpecin0:13:11
74Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
75Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Sky
76Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
77Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
78Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
79Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Dimension Data
80Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
81Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha Alpecin
82Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
83Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo - Visma
84Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
85Benjamin King (USA) Team Dimension Data0:17:39
86Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Katusha Alpecin
87Justin Jules (Fra) Wallonie Bruxelles
88Josef Černý (Cze) CCC Team
89Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek - Segafredo
90Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
91Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
92Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
93Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
94Petr Vakoč (Cze) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
95Clément Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:12
96Romain Hardy (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
97Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain - Merida
98Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin
99Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
100Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data
101Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
DNFJérémy Maison (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
DNFKevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFDimitri Peyskens (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
DNFMathijs Paasschens (Ned) Wallonie Bruxelles
DNFKenny Molly (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
DNFKevyn Ista (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
DNFJimmy Turgis (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
DNFKevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
DNFCyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
DNFYoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
DNFPatrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
DNFAaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFAnthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
DNFMathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFLilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
DNFDries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFFlorian Vachon (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
DNFAmael Moinard (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
DNFBenoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
DNFKevin Ledanois (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
DNFLoïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
DNFElie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea - Samsic
DNFPaul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
DNFBryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
DNFFabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
DNFAaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFGregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
DNFJay Robert Thomson (RSA) Team Dimension Data
DNFMathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFAlejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFRob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
DNFChristopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
DNFJelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFTosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFSander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFDion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton - Scott
DNFPierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFSam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton - Scott
DNFJulien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFGrega Bole (Slo) Bahrain - Merida
DNFAlexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFBaptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
DNFAlexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFJonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
DNFAngelo Tulik (Fra) Total Direct Energie
DNFBenjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFRémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
DNFDries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
DNFAlberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
DNFNicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
DNFJulien Bernard (Fra) Trek - Segafredo
DNFXandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
DNFFabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
DNFJerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
DNFMichael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Dimension Data
DNFEnrico Gasparotto (Ita) Team Dimension Data
DNFNathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
DNFRomain Seigle (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
DNFTobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama - FDJ
DNFWilliam Bonnet (Fra) Groupama - FDJ
DNFMarco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFFabio Felline (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
DNFAndrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
DNFAntwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
DNFThomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
DNFRobert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
DNFLaurens Ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
DNFJoseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
DNFSerge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
DNFRory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
DNFManuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
DNFRui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
DNFDaniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates
DNFPeter Stetina (USA) Trek - Segafredo

