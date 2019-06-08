Alison Jackson's Fuji Supreme Disc – Gallery

Image 1 of 10 Alison Jackson's Fuji Supreme Disc (Image credit: Jack Luke) Image 2 of 10 A look at Jackson's cockpit (Image credit: Jack Luke) Image 3 of 10 A look at the drivetrain from Shimano, KMC and Praxis (Image credit: Jack Luke) Image 4 of 10 The team use bottle cages from Arundel (Image credit: Jack Luke) Image 5 of 10 Praxis provides the crankset and bottom bracket (Image credit: Jack Luke) Image 6 of 10 Jackson runs Speedplay pedals (Image credit: Jack Luke) Image 7 of 10 A 160mm Shimano Dura-Ace disc rotor is used at the rear of the bike (Image credit: Jack Luke) Image 8 of 10 Jackson has her Prologo saddle slammed forwards on the rails (Image credit: Jack Luke) Image 9 of 10 The team run a wheel/tyre combination from Edco and Maxxis (Image credit: Jack Luke) Image 10 of 10 Shimano Ultegra Di2 levers control the gears and brakes (Image credit: Jack Luke)

Alison Jackson (Team Tibco-SVB) kicked off her season at the Santos Women's Tour Down Under in January, finishing 5th on general classification and not outside of the top ten on a single stage.

Jackson has backed up the performance with a top ten at Amstel Gold and third on a stage at Tour de Yorkshire before abandoning last month on the final stage of the Tour of California.

Jackson raced the Tour Down Under on an aero Fuji Supreme Disc, running predominantly Shimano Ultegra Di2 groupset components. The crankset was a power meter-equipped Praxis Works Zayante, paired with pedals from Speedplay.

Tibco-SVB pair their framesets with wheels from Swiss brand Edco and tubulars from Maxxis.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Alison Jackson’s Fuji Supreme Disc.

Alison Jackson’s Fuji Supreme Disc full bike specifications

Frameset: Fuji Supreme Disc, size 51

Front brake: Shimano Ultegra R8070, Shimano Dura-Ace 160mm rotor

Rear brake: Shimano Ultegra R8070, Shimano Dura-Ace 160mm rotor

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Ultegra R8070

Front derailleur: Shimano Ultegra R8050

Rear derailleur: Shimano Ultegra R8050

Cassette: Shimano Ultegra R8000, 11-28

Chain: KMC X11 Gold

Crankset: Praxis Works Zayante M30 with power meter, 53/39, 172.5mm cranks

Bottom bracket: Praxis Works

Wheelset: Edco Umbrial 45mm

Tyres: Maxxis Relix, 25mm tubular

Handlebars: Oval Concepts, 390mm

Handlebar tape: Prologo

Stem: Forte Corsa, 100mm

Pedals: Speedplay

Saddle: Prologo Zero

Seat post: Fuji Supreme

Bottle cages: Arundel Dave-O

Computer: Garmin

Seat height (from bottom bracket at centre): 705mm

Saddle nose to handlebars (at stem): 490mm

Bike weight: 8.04kg