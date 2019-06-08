Alison Jackson's Fuji Supreme Disc – Gallery
Shimano Ultegra, Edco wheels, disc brake-equipped aero machine
Alison Jackson (Team Tibco-SVB) kicked off her season at the Santos Women's Tour Down Under in January, finishing 5th on general classification and not outside of the top ten on a single stage.
Jackson has backed up the performance with a top ten at Amstel Gold and third on a stage at Tour de Yorkshire before abandoning last month on the final stage of the Tour of California.
Jackson raced the Tour Down Under on an aero Fuji Supreme Disc, running predominantly Shimano Ultegra Di2 groupset components. The crankset was a power meter-equipped Praxis Works Zayante, paired with pedals from Speedplay.
Tibco-SVB pair their framesets with wheels from Swiss brand Edco and tubulars from Maxxis.
Alison Jackson’s Fuji Supreme Disc full bike specifications
Frameset: Fuji Supreme Disc, size 51
Front brake: Shimano Ultegra R8070, Shimano Dura-Ace 160mm rotor
Rear brake: Shimano Ultegra R8070, Shimano Dura-Ace 160mm rotor
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Ultegra R8070
Front derailleur: Shimano Ultegra R8050
Rear derailleur: Shimano Ultegra R8050
Cassette: Shimano Ultegra R8000, 11-28
Chain: KMC X11 Gold
Crankset: Praxis Works Zayante M30 with power meter, 53/39, 172.5mm cranks
Bottom bracket: Praxis Works
Wheelset: Edco Umbrial 45mm
Tyres: Maxxis Relix, 25mm tubular
Handlebars: Oval Concepts, 390mm
Handlebar tape: Prologo
Stem: Forte Corsa, 100mm
Pedals: Speedplay
Saddle: Prologo Zero
Seat post: Fuji Supreme
Bottle cages: Arundel Dave-O
Computer: Garmin
Seat height (from bottom bracket at centre): 705mm
Saddle nose to handlebars (at stem): 490mm
Bike weight: 8.04kg
