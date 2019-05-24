The Musette: Shimano, Look, Sportful and more

Image 1 of 6 Shimano's Dura-Ace R9120 C60 wheels (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 2 of 6 Abus' Airbreaker helmet (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 3 of 6 Abus say the Airbreaker features channelling on the inside of the helmet to improve air flow (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 4 of 6 Repente's Prime 2.0 saddle (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 5 of 6 Look's Keo Blade Carbon Ceramic pedals (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 6 of 6 Sportful's BodyFit Pro 2.0 Evo jersey (Image credit: Josh Evans)

The Musette is Cyclingnews’ weekly look at some of the world’s best cycling gear. We’ll take a look at pro-level equipment, bikes and components, alongside some of the most desirable clothing and accessories in the sport.

Scroll down for this week’s look at Shimano’s range-topping disc brake wheels, the latest update to Look’s iconic carbon clipless pedals, a Sportful jersey worn by Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), a helmet worn by Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team) during his world championships road race victory and an unusual, and now more affordable, saddle from Italian brand Repente.

Shimano Dura-Ace R9120 C60 disc brake wheels

Dura-Ace is Shimano’s range-topping groupset components range. The drivetrain and braking components are used by 13 of the 18 teams in the WorldTour making them by far the most widely used brand at the top of the sport.

Shimano Dura-Ace wheels are less prevalent, with only four WorldTour squads using the brand’s wheels although these teams have ridden the wheels to the last six Grand Tour victories through Simon Yates, Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas and Tom Dumoulin.

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series wheels are available in rim or disc brake (photographed) options and in three rim depths for climbing (C24), mixed terrain (C40) and aero (C60), which is seen here.

Shimano say the tyres can accommodate 23-32mm tyres and the wheels weigh a claimed 902g.

Shimano Dura-Ace R9120 C60 pricing: £1099.99 (front), £1289.99 (rear) / US$2504.99 (pair) / AU$3699 (pair)

Look Keo Blade Carbon Ceramic

Released in March, Look’s Keo Blade Carbon Ceramic pedals were first used by Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) during Paris-Nice.

The updated pedals retain the carbon blade spring design and now feature ceramic bearings, which Look say reduce friction by 18 per cent and improve longevity by four to six times.

The pedals have a claimed weight of 110g, stack of 14.8mm and come with a two-year warranty.

Look Keo Blade Carbon Ceramic pricing: €189.90

Sportful BodyFit Pro 2.0 Evo jersey

Sportful’s BodyFit Pro range feature jerseys and bib shorts used by the Italian brand’s sponsored teams Bahrain-Merida and Bora-hansgrohe for training and racing.

The BodyFit Pro 2.0 jersey range features a light fleece-lined Classics jersey, a lightweight climber’s jersey, a cross country mountain biking version and the Evo jersey seen here, which has been used extensively by pro riders including Peter Sagan in WorldTour races.

For Spring/Summer 2019 the brand has updated the aesthetics of the BodyFit Pro 2.0 Evo jersey to feature a chevron design as seen on the team-issue Bora-hansgrohe jerseys, which is available in five different colour ways.

The jersey features a super-low collar, longer sleeves, ergonomically panel construction and is constructed from a sweat-wicking, aerodynamic material.

Sportful BodyFit Pro 2.0 Evo jersey pricing: GB£90 / US$129.99 / €99.90

Abus Airbreaker helmet

Worn by Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team) to his world championships elite men road race victory at the end of last season, Abus’ Airbreaker helmet can claim to perform at the absolute highest level.

The helmet combines maximum ventilation with a honeycomb design over three vents on the top of the helmet, which the brand says offers improved aerodynamics.

Expectedly for a range-topping helmet, the Abus Airbreaker has a fore/aft sliding spar and rotating tension adjustment, alongside an adjustable chin strap.

While the German brand offer the helmet in an array of colour options, no MIPS option is available.

Abus Airbreaker helmet pricing: GB£229.99 / €249.95

Repente Prime 2.0 saddle

Repente’s new Prime 2.0 saddle is a new model from the Italian brand sitting at a mid-range price point. Repente use a lower percentage of carbon in the rails and structural base to reduce costs while retaining strength.

Repente say they use Long Carbon Fiber technology within the resin and using a weave to minimize the risk of deformation or failure.

The Repente Prime 2.0 features a cut-out central channel to reduce pressure on the soft tissue alongside the brand’s unusual option to change the seat padding through three clips on the underside of the saddle.

Repente Prime 2.0 saddle pricing: €129

