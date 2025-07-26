The 11 riders flying the flag for Australia and New Zealand at the 2025 Tour de France Femmes

From GC contender Niamh Fisher Black to climber Sarah Gigante and the fast finishing Ally Wollaston, both nations have every reason to expect to be in the thick of the action

LIEGE, BELGIUM - AUGUST 14: (L-R) Loes Adegeest of The Netherlands and Team FDJ - SUEZ, Sarah Gigante of Australia and AG Insurance - Soudal Team, Usoa Ostolaza of Spain and Team Laboral Kutxa - Fundacion Euskadi and Ane Santesteban of Spain and Team Laboral Kutxa - Fundacion Euskadi compete during the 3rd Tour de France Femmes 2024, Stage 4 a 122.7km stage from Valkenburg to Liege / #UCIWWT / on August 14, 2024 in Liege, Belgium. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
There is no shortage of reasons to watch the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift this year given it is shaping up to deliver a charged battle among both the stage hunters and overall challengers, but with eleven riders from Australia and New Zealand set to be in the thick of the action there are some extra reasons to tune in for late viewing in the southern hemisphere nations

Among the seven Australian riders lining up for the July 26 to August 3 race, three will be making their debut, while all four from New Zealand will be return visitors. A number from both nations will be carrying a heavy load, one that is either filled with the weight of their own ambitions or that of their teammates.

