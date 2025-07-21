Tadej Pogačar dominates in the Pyrenees and again writes the race script - Philippa York Tour de France analysis

UAE have now won 65 times in 2025 and won five stages in this year's Tour de France, surely there are more to come before Paris

(From L) Team Visma - Lease a bike team&#039;s US rider Sepp Kuss, Team Visma - Lease a bike team&#039;s Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard, UAE Team Emirates - XRG team&#039;s Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar and Soudal Quick-Step team&#039;s Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel during the 10th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 165.3 km between Ennezat and Le Mont-Dore Puy de Sancy, in central France, on July 14, 2025. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
Tadej Pogačar follows main rival Jonas Vingegaard (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dominance and certain eras in professional cycling come and go but some things never deviate very far from the historical Tour de France script. So far this year, Tadej Pogačar is in charge of the narrative, with everyone else just bit actors in his show.

This year's script was the same as ever as the peloton enjoyed the first rest day in Toulouse in the shadow of the Pyrenees last Tuesday, with everyone unsure of their fate for the following stages.

Philippa York
Philippa York

Philippa York is a long-standing Cyclingnews contributor, providing expert racing analysis. As one of the early British racers to take the plunge and relocate to France with the famed ACBB club in the 1980's, she was the inspiration for a generation of racing cyclists – and cycling fans – from the UK.

The Glaswegian gained a contract with Peugeot in 1980, making her Tour de France debut in 1983 and taking a solo win in Bagnères-de-Luchon in the Pyrenees, the mountain range which would prove a happy hunting ground throughout her Tour career. 

The following year's race would prove to be one of her finest seasons, becoming the first rider from the UK to win the polka dot jersey at the Tour, whilst also becoming Britain's highest-ever placed GC finisher with 4th spot. 

She finished runner-up at the Vuelta a España in 1985 and 1986, to Pedro Delgado and Álvaro Pino respectively, and at the Giro d'Italia in 1987. Stage race victories include the Volta a Catalunya (1985), Tour of Britain (1989) and Critérium du Dauphiné Libéré (1990). York retired from professional cycling as reigning British champion following the collapse of Le Groupement in 1995. 

