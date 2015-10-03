Sagan announces his new-found depth with rainbow jersey win
Personal and professional growth could signal the start of a new era of dominance for the 25-year-old Slovakian
Newly crowned World Champion Peter Sagan wants you to know something: Bike racing is not real life. Like all professional sports, it's entertainment, a diversion from the struggles of everyday living.
That was the subtext of Sagan's pronouncement on the Worlds podium in Richmond last week when he used his new platform as World Champion to call attention to the migrant crisis in Europe. Asked in the post-race press conference why his first thoughts following the race were focused on the "problem in Europe" rather than his own accomplishment, Sagan used his sometimes-halting English to offer a simple explanation.
The moment the race was won when Peter Sagan (Slovakia) powered away from Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium).
