Sagan announces his new-found depth with rainbow jersey win

Image 1 of 5 Peter Sagan (Slovakia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Peter Sagan getting the rock star treatment from his Slovakia team on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Peter Sagan (Slovakia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 The moment the race was won when Peter Sagan (Slovakia) powered away from Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Peter Sagan waves the Slovakian flag above his head (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Newly crowned World Champion Peter Sagan wants you to know something: Bike racing is not real life. Like all professional sports, it's entertainment, a diversion from the struggles of everyday living.

That was the subtext of Sagan's pronouncement on the Worlds podium in Richmond last week when he used his new platform as World Champion to call attention to the migrant crisis in Europe. Asked in the post-race press conference why his first thoughts following the race were focused on the "problem in Europe" rather than his own accomplishment, Sagan used his sometimes-halting English to offer a simple explanation.





The moment the race was won when Peter Sagan (Slovakia) powered away from Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium).

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast on iTunes.