Sagan shows off world champion's kit and bike

Image 1 of 6 Peter Sagan with his new world champion's kit and bike (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 2 of 6 Peter Sagan in his new world champion's kit (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 3 of 6 Sagan poses with his new bike (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 4 of 6 Sagan's top tube (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 5 of 6 Peter Sagan's rainbow jersey (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 6 of 6 Peter Sagan's custom saddle (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo)

Whenever a new world champion is crowned, there is always eager anticipation to see how they're going to turn out in their new gear for the year ahead.

In the week since the conclusion of this year's Worlds in Richmond, we have seen glimpses of the design of new men's road race champion Peter Sagan's rainbow jersey. Now, though, we can see the Slovak sporting his entire new kit, along with the newly-customised bike he will be riding over the coming year.

In a photoshoot at the offices of La Gazzetta dello Sport on Monday, Sagan turned out in short and long sleeved versions of the rainbow jersey, which bears the names of sponsors Tinkoff and Saxo on the chest and shoulders. He also wore white bib shorts with the rainbow bands near the bottom of the thigh and white gloves and socks both also featuring the bands.

Sagan also posed with a newly-personalised Specialized Tarmac, whose black frame is enhanced by splashes of rainbow colour. He has his name written on the top tube in red, blue, yellow and green, which sits alongside a logo formed from his initials. The name and logo also appear on a custom-made Prologo saddle.