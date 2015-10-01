Peter Sagan's World Champion's jersey design revealed

Image 1 of 5 A drawing of Peter Sagan's world champion's jersey (Image credit: Sportful) Image 2 of 5 Peter Sagan's world champion's jersey in the making (Image credit: Sportful) Image 3 of 5 The jersey design is printed (Image credit: Sportful) Image 4 of 5 Peter Sagan plays around on the podium, pretending to eat his gold medal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 The men's road race podium of Michael Matthews (Australia), Peter Sagan (Slovakia) and Ramunas Navardauskas (Lithuania). It was the first time all three had made the podium in the elite race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Cycling kit maker Sportful have revealed Peter Sagan's World Championship jersey design. Sportful have published a series of photos, including a drawing of the final jersey, as they begin to make the Slovakian's kit.

There won't be much branding on the kit, other than the logos of the team's two main sponsors, as well as Sportful and the UCI.

Each of the stripes that make up the rainbow band will be three centimetres high, making a 15-centimetre band around the jersey's chest. Rainbow stripes will adorn the sleeve cuffs and the collar.

"The jersey has a very classic look even if it's a very technical Bodyfit Pro Race jersey," said Sportful Brand Communication Manager Daniel Loots.

"The UCI rules on the design are pretty strict; the rainbow bands and dimensions of the sponsor logo are limited in size and position and they have to be black. There's no fluorescent anywhere and that means we have a very classic design."

"Under UCI rules we can only have team issue shorts or white shorts. We haven't decided which Peter will wear yet but the rules mean he can't use black shorts."

Sagan is due to debut his kit at the Abu Dhabi Tour on October 8.

