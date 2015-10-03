News shorts: First look at Peter Sagan's world champion's bike, Majka leads Tinkoff-Saxo at Lombardy

Image 1 of 5 The top tube of Peter Sagan's world champion's bike (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 2 of 5 Peter Sagan waves the Slovakian flag above his head (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Rafal Majka waves to the crowd (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 5 Tour de Luxembourg race leader Linus Gerdemann (Cult Energy Pro Cycling). (Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe) Image 5 of 5 The Il Lombardia podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

First look at Peter Sagan’s World Championship bike

Tinkoff-Saxo have given fans a sneak peek at the bike that Peter Sagan will be riding as the new World Champion. The Russian team posted a picture of the top tube of Sagan’s bike, which features his name with each letter of his first name taking a different colour of the rainbow bands.

Unlike Michal Kwiatkowski before him, it seems that Sagan’s bike will be predominantly black with rainbow accents.

Kit maker Sportful have already given a preview of what Sagan’s jersey will look like. He is set to debut the full outfit and bike at the Abu Dhabi Tour next week.

Majka to lead Tinkoff-Saxo in Lombardy

Rafal Majka will lead the Tinkoff-Saxo team at the Tour of Lombardy on Sunday. Majka has had a long and successful season, winning a stage of the Tour de France and finishing third overall at the Vuelta a Espana.

Since returning to Europe after the World Championships, Majka claimed a second place behind Diego Rosa at Milan Turin. “Giro di Lombardia is the last big race of the season for me and I’ve tried to keep my shape from the Vuelta. I haven’t had any rest because I wanted to keep the momentum. I went to the Worlds in Richmond and I’ve followed my training program,” Majka said.

“Together with the DSs we agreed that I should do Milano-Torino and skip Gran Piemonte to give me some days to adjust after returning from USA. I didn’t have good sensations in Milano-Torino, I probably still had jetlag, but I was 2nd and that was for me a confirmation that my condition is good. I hope I have a good day Sunday because I want to fight for a top result.”

Supporting Majka will be: Pawel Poljanski, Chris Anker Sørensen, Jesper Hansen, Bruno Pires, Jesús Hernández, Daniele Bennati and Robert Kiserlovski.

Gerdemann extends with Cult Energy

German Linus Gerdemann has added a further two years to his contract with the Cult Energy team. Gerdemann joined the team, which will be called CULT Energy-Stölting Group in 2016, at the start of this year. The 33-year-old has previously won a stage of the Tour de France and wore the yellow jersey for two days. He won the overall classification at the Tour de Luxembourg in June of this year.

“I think we have had a good season as a new Pro Continental team and I’m looking forward to continuing working on the development of the team. This season we have had a good balance of young and experienced riders and it looks as though we’re going to have a lot of talents in our 2016 roster. I hope to be playing a role as captaine de route as well as pursuing results for the team,” Gerdemann said.

Follow the Tour of Lombardy live on Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews will have full coverage of the final Monument of the year, the Tour of Lombardy. The 'race of the falling leaves' is also the last round of the WorldTour and while the individual and nation’s rankings are done and dusted, the pride of the team competition still hangs in the balance.

Dan Martin will be the defending champion as he takes on his final race in Cannondale-Garmin colours.

Follow the race live here from 10:15 CET/ 9:15 BST on Sunday, October 4.