The Cyclingnews Podcast: Interviews with Sagan, Matthews and Kristoff
Analysing the men's World Championship road race
In our final podcast from the 2015 World Championships in Richmond, Daniel Benson, Kirsten Frattini and Pat Malach take a look back at the race that closed an exciting week of action, the men's road race.
Related Articles
Peter Sagan stormed to great a solo victory and we hear from the man himself after the race. We also talked to silver medalist Michael Matthews and fourth placed Alexander Kristoff. We also discuss how the home nation the USA livened up proceedings and our highlights of the week.
Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast on iTunes and here for our complete World Championships coverage.
We'll be back for our regular podcast next week.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy