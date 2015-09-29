The Cyclingnews Podcast: Interviews with Sagan, Matthews and Kristoff

Image 1 of 6 The men's road race podium of Michael Matthews (Australia), Peter Sagan (Slovakia) and Ramunas Navardauskas (Lithuania). It was the first time all three had made the podium in the elite race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Norway's Alexander Kristoff was a big pre-race favourite (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Michael Matthews (Australia) congratulates Peter Sagan (Slovakia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 The moment the race was won when Peter Sagan (Slovakia) powered away from Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Peter Sagan (Slovakia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 Peter Sagan plays around on the podium, pretending to eat his gold medal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In our final podcast from the 2015 World Championships in Richmond, Daniel Benson, Kirsten Frattini and Pat Malach take a look back at the race that closed an exciting week of action, the men's road race.

Peter Sagan stormed to great a solo victory and we hear from the man himself after the race. We also talked to silver medalist Michael Matthews and fourth placed Alexander Kristoff. We also discuss how the home nation the USA livened up proceedings and our highlights of the week.

We'll be back for our regular podcast next week.