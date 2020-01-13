2020 Tour Down Under training rides – Gallery

Image 1 of 26 Andre Greipel (Israel Start-Up Nation) heads out (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 26 Elia Viviani (Cofidis) with his new De Rosa bike (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 26 Groupama-FDJ head out (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 26 Fabio Felline (Astana) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 26 UAE Team Emirates and Allan Peiper (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 26 Movistar prepare for their training ride (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 26 Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 26 Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 26 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 26 The Groupama-FDJ team (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 26 Elia Viviani (Cofidis) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 26 Andre Greipel (Israel Start-Up Nation) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 26 Bahrain-McLaren pose for a group shot (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 26 Francisco Ventoso (CCC Team) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 26 AG2R La Mondiale go for a recon ride (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 26 Sam Bennett and his Deceuninck-QuickStep teammates (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 26 EF Education First at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 26 CCC Team preparing for a ridee (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 26 Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 26 Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) checks his bike (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 26 Deceuninck-QuickStep out for a ride (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 26 Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 26 Team Sunweb have a pre-recon meeting (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 26 Movistar at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 26 EF Education First move out for their course recon (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 26 Bora-Hansgrohe at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

With just over a week to go until the start of the 2020 Tour Down Under, teams and riders have already assembled in Adelaide, Australia as preparations for the first race of the WorldTour calendar begin.

While not all teams have yet arrived in Australia, a number of them have already begun the process of course recons and training rides ahead of the race.

Big-name sprinters Andre Greipel (Israel Start-Up Nation), Elia Viviani (Cofidis) and Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) headed out to get a look at the parcours, as did Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), among others.

The 22nd edition of the Santos Tour Down Under will get under way in Tanunda, north of Adelaide, on Tuesday January 21, and will run for 6 days, ending on the mainstay of the race, Willunga Hill.

