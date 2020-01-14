Elia Viviani’s De Rosa SK Pininfarina – Gallery
Tour Down Under tech: New year, new team, new bike for Italian sprinter
Elia Viviani has a new ride for 2020
With a new team comes new component sponsors, and this Selle Italia saddle appears to be quite different from the Specialized Toupe he was riding last season
Viviani's bike is almost wholly sponsor free, bar this Confidis logo
Viviani is rolling on 25c Michelin Power Competition tubulars
Viviani employs Elite's Cannibal XC cages to carry his drinks
Campy EPS V4 takes care of the front shifting
Even though electronic drivetrains rarely drop chains, peace of mind only costs a few grams
Viviani chooses loose Keo Blade Carbon ceramic pedals
Viviani's fork is wrapped in the Euro Continental Champion stripes
Viviani's De Rosa bar tape feels an awful lot like Cinelli cork ribbon
The Campy Ergopower levers have quite a unique shape, and look pretty good to our eyes
The Campy Ergopower levers have quite a unique shape, and look pretty good to our eyes
Vision's Metron 5D ACR one piece bars, complete with a SRM mount
The one-piece bar and stem is lightweight and uber stiff
Just in case you were wondering which frame Viviani is riding
The Pininfarina has a well-hidden seat clamp
Viviani's bike sees a smaller lighter 140mm disc at the rear
But the front is a 160mm rotor for additional stopping power
No surprise to see the Italian sprinter pushing a standard crankset
The Italian sprinter is rolling on Fulcrum 55T DB wheels
Even with a 25mm tyre and a wheel hugging aero seat tube, there is plenty of clearance in the rear end
The rear hub is made from aluminium...
...while the front is carbon fibre
Viviani relies on an SRM powermeter to count his watts
This is Viviani's number one race bike
The EPS V4 sees a nifty bar end integrated junction box, similar to what Shimano has had for some time
European Road Champion Elia Viviani is not only debuting his new colours but also a new team bike, trading his Specialized Venge, for a De Rosa SK Pininfarina. Painted in the colours of the European champion, we expect to see Viviani mixing it up on all of the flat stages of the upcoming Tour Down Under, jockeying for position with the likes of Caleb Ewan and André Greipel.
Tipping our scales at 7.92kg, Viviani’s SK Pininfarina is shod with a full 2x12 Campy Super Record EPS V4 Disc groupset, complete with an SRM power meter at the cranks. The brunt of the stopping duties are taken care of by the 160mm rotor on the front wheel, while a smaller and lighter 140mm disc is used at the rear.
Given that Viviani is known for his top-end speed, it’s no surprise to see him pushing 53/39 chainrings and an 11-29T cassette. The Italian's rolling stock is provided by Campy’s sister brand Fulcrum, and his Speed 55T hoops see a carbon hub shell in the front and an aluminium version at the back. The Fulcrum rims are finished in 25c Michelin Pro Competition tubular tyres.
With a new team and new component sponsors, Viviani has swapped from Specialized’s Body Geometry touchpoints, to those provided by Vision and Selle Italia. Viviani's new Selle Italia SLR is noticeably shorter and broader than the Specialized Toupe he was sitting on last season. The cockpit comes in the form of Vision's, one-piece Merton 5D ARC bar and stem combo, with a stem length of 120mm and a 420mm bar width.
Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Elia Viviani’s De Rosa SK Pininfarina.
Elia Viviani’s De Rosa SK Pininfarina full bike specifications.
Frameset: De Rosa SK Pininfarina
Front brake: Campagnolo Super Record Disc caliper
Rear brake: Campagnolo Super Record Disc caliper
Brake/shift levers: Campagnolo Ergopower Super Record EPS Disc Brake
Front derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS
Rear derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS
Cassette: Campagnolo Super Record 12-speed, 11-29
Chain: Campagnolo Super Record 12-speed
Crankset: Campagnolo Super Record 2x12 SRM, 53/39
Bottom bracket: Campagnolo Super Record
Wheelset: Fulcrum 55T DB
Tyres: Michelin Pro Competition 25c tubular
Handlebars: Vision Merton 5d ACR Integrated
Handlebar tape: De Rosa
Stem: Vision Merton 5D ACR Integrated
Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon Ceramic
Saddle: Selle Italia SRL
Seat post: De Rosa
Bottle cages: Elite Cannibal XC
Computer: SRM PC8 (not pictured)
Rider height: 1.7m
Seat height (from bottom bracket at centre): 750mm
Saddle nose to handlebars (at stem): 575mm
Weight: 7.92kg
