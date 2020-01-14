Trending

Elia Viviani’s De Rosa SK Pininfarina – Gallery

Tour Down Under tech: New year, new team, new bike for Italian sprinter

Image 1 of 27

Elia Viviani Pro Bike

Elia Viviani has a new ride for 2020 (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 2 of 27

Elia Viviani Pro Bike

With a new team comes new component sponsors, and this Selle Italia saddle appears to be quite different from the Specialized Toupe he was riding last season (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 3 of 27

Elia Viviani Pro Bike

Viviani's bike is almost wholly sponsor free, bar this Confidis logo (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 4 of 27

Elia Viviani Pro Bike

Viviani is rolling on 25c Michelin Power Competition tubulars (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 5 of 27

Elia Viviani Pro Bike

Viviani employs Elite's Cannibal XC cages to carry his drinks (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 6 of 27

Elia Viviani Pro Bike

Viviani employs Elite's Cannibal XC cages to carry his drinks (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 7 of 27

Elia Viviani Pro Bike

Campy EPS V4 takes care of the front shifting (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 8 of 27

Elia Viviani Pro Bike

Even though electronic drivetrains rarely drop chains, peace of mind only costs a few grams (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 9 of 27

Elia Viviani Pro Bike

Viviani chooses loose Keo Blade Carbon ceramic pedals (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 10 of 27

Elia Viviani Pro Bike

Viviani's fork is wrapped in the Euro Continental Champion stripes (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 11 of 27

Elia Viviani Pro Bike

Viviani's De Rosa bar tape feels an awful lot like Cinelli cork ribbon (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 12 of 27

Elia Viviani Pro Bike

The Campy Ergopower levers have quite a unique shape, and look pretty good to our eyes (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 13 of 27

Elia Viviani Pro Bike

The Campy Ergopower levers have quite a unique shape, and look pretty good to our eyes (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 14 of 27

Elia Viviani Pro Bike

Vision's Metron 5D ACR one piece bars, complete with a SRM mount (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 15 of 27

Elia Viviani Pro Bike

The one-piece bar and stem is lightweight and uber stiff (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 16 of 27

Elia Viviani Pro Bike

Just in case you were wondering which frame Viviani is riding (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 17 of 27

Elia Viviani Pro Bike

The Pininfarina has a well-hidden seat clamp (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 18 of 27

Elia Viviani Pro Bike

Viviani's bike sees a smaller lighter 140mm disc at the rear (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 19 of 27

Elia Viviani Pro Bike

But the front is a 160mm rotor for additional stopping power (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 20 of 27

Elia Viviani Pro Bike

No surprise to see the Italian sprinter pushing a standard crankset (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 21 of 27

Elia Viviani Pro Bike

The Italian sprinter is rolling on Fulcrum 55T DB wheels (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 22 of 27

Elia Viviani Pro Bike

Even with a 25mm tyre and a wheel hugging aero seat tube, there is plenty of clearance in the rear end (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 23 of 27

Elia Viviani Pro Bike

The rear hub is made from aluminium... (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 24 of 27

Elia Viviani Pro Bike

...while the front is carbon fibre (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 25 of 27

Elia Viviani Pro Bike

Viviani relies on an SRM powermeter to count his watts (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 26 of 27

Elia Viviani Pro Bike

This is Viviani's number one race bike (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 27 of 27

Elia Viviani Pro Bike

The EPS V4 sees a nifty bar end integrated junction box, similar to what Shimano has had for some time (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

European Road Champion Elia Viviani is not only debuting his new colours but also a new team bike, trading his Specialized Venge, for a De Rosa SK Pininfarina. Painted in the colours of the European champion, we expect to see Viviani mixing it up on all of the flat stages of the upcoming Tour Down Under, jockeying for position with the likes of Caleb Ewan and André Greipel.

Tipping our scales at 7.92kg, Viviani’s SK Pininfarina is shod with a full 2x12 Campy Super Record EPS V4 Disc groupset, complete with an SRM power meter at the cranks. The brunt of the stopping duties are taken care of by the 160mm rotor on the front wheel, while a smaller and lighter 140mm disc is used at the rear.

Given that Viviani is known for his top-end speed, it’s no surprise to see him pushing 53/39 chainrings and an 11-29T cassette. The Italian's rolling stock is provided by Campy’s sister brand Fulcrum, and his Speed 55T hoops see a carbon hub shell in the front and an aluminium version at the back. The Fulcrum rims are finished in 25c Michelin Pro Competition tubular tyres.

With a new team and new component sponsors, Viviani has swapped from Specialized’s Body Geometry touchpoints, to those provided by Vision and Selle Italia. Viviani's new Selle Italia SLR is noticeably shorter and broader than the Specialized Toupe he was sitting on last season. The cockpit comes in the form of Vision's, one-piece Merton 5D ARC bar and stem combo, with a stem length of 120mm and a 420mm bar width. 

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Elia Viviani’s De Rosa SK Pininfarina.

Elia Viviani’s De Rosa SK Pininfarina full bike specifications.

Frameset: De Rosa SK Pininfarina

Front brake: Campagnolo Super Record Disc caliper

Rear brake: Campagnolo Super Record Disc caliper

Brake/shift levers: Campagnolo Ergopower Super Record EPS Disc Brake

Front derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS 

Rear derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS 

Cassette: Campagnolo Super Record 12-speed, 11-29

Chain: Campagnolo Super Record 12-speed

Crankset: Campagnolo Super Record 2x12 SRM, 53/39

Bottom bracket: Campagnolo Super Record

Wheelset: Fulcrum 55T DB

Tyres: Michelin Pro Competition 25c tubular

Handlebars: Vision Merton 5d ACR Integrated

Handlebar tape: De Rosa

Stem: Vision Merton 5D ACR Integrated

Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon Ceramic

Saddle: Selle Italia SRL

Seat post: De Rosa

Bottle cages: Elite Cannibal XC

Computer: SRM PC8 (not pictured)

Rider height: 1.7m

Seat height (from bottom bracket at centre): 750mm

Saddle nose to handlebars (at stem): 575mm

Weight: 7.92kg