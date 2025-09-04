Quiz! How much do you know about the mythical Angliru climb?

The Alto de l'Angliru is a mythical climb, feared by many for its steep and testing gradients that make it one of the most challenging climbs in all of pro cycling.

This Friday sees the Angliru decide yet another stage of La Vuelta a España when Jonas Vingegaard, João Almeida and company tackle the summit finish on stage 13 of the Spanish Grand Tour's 80th edition.

Now, climbing this Spanish peak nicknamed El Infierno, or 'The Hell', might be a physical challenge like few others in cycling, and dare we say sport in general, but how about a trivia challenge focusing on the same mountain?

Do you reckon you have the knowledge to climb to the top of the leaderboard?

Well, in our latest La Vuelta-themed quiz, it's time to find out. We're asking you to answer 10 questions all about the Angliru climb, but fortunately for you, there's no time limit or broom wagon to worry about, unlike those less comfortable on the slopes of the Spanish peak this week.

Should you need a helping hand from the Cyclingnews team car, though, you can access hints to help you by logging into your account in the top right corner of the screen.

Oh, and be sure to show off your scores for this quiz down in the comments section below!

¡Vamos!

