Niki Terpstra's cobble-crushing Wilier Cento10 Pro Disc - Gallery
By Josh Croxton
Disc-equipped aero road bike for the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix winner
When it comes to the Spring Classics, there aren't many races that Niki Terpstra hasn't won. The Dutchman has seen victory at Paris-Roubaix, the Tour of Flanders, E3 Harelbeke, as well as two victories at Dwars door Vlaanderen and Le Samyn.
The 35-year-old, who saw the majority of his success throughout his seven-year spell at QuickStep, made something of a leap of faith in 2018 when he left the year's winningest team and dropped down to Pro Continental level to join Direct Energie.
His first season in cycling's second tier got off to a good start, with podiums at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne and Le Samyn, but Terpstra crashed at the Tour of Flanders with 160km remaining, in which he hit his head and suffered a severe concussion. His season then went from bad to worse with another crash during stage 11 of the Tour de France, breaking his scapula.
Terpstra will be looking to add more victories to his palmares during 2020, and for his tilt at the Opening Weekend doubleheader, he's riding a similar bike to 2019, the Wilier Cento10 Pro. This year, however, he's using disc brakes and has fitted an integrated cockpit, atop which he has 200km worth of instructions taped to his 130mm long stem.
Terpstra's 2020 bike is also equipped and tubular wheels, which are from Italian wheel manufacturer Ursus, and are wrapped in Hutchinson Racing Lab Pro Tour tubular tyres.
Like 74 per cent of the WorldTour teams, ProTeam outfit Total Direct Energie are using Shimano's range-topping Dura-Ace Di2 groupset, and Terpstra has taken advantage of the extra stopping power of disc brakes.
Terpstra's saddle comes courtesy of Prologo, and he's opted for the Italian brand's Dimension Space with carbon rails.
Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Niki Terpstra's Wilier Cento10 Pro Disc.
Niki Terpstra's Wilier Cento10 Pro Disc full bike specifications
- Frameset: Wilier Cento10 Pro Disc
- Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 Hydraulic Disc caliper
- Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 Hydraulic Disc caliper
- Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9170 Hydraulic Disc Brake Dual Control Lever
- Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150
- Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150
- Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9100 11-30T
- Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace
- Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P w/ Dual-sided power meter, 54/42T
- Bottom bracket: Shimano Dura-Ace
- Wheelset: Ursus TR37 Disc tubular
- Tyres: Hutchinson Racing Lab Pro Tour
- Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace PD-R9100
- Bar Tape: Prologo Onetouch
- Handlebars: Wilier Alabarda integrated handlebar/stem, 40cm
- Stem: Wilier Alabarda integrated handlebar/stem, 130mm
- Saddle: Prologo Dimension Space Nack
- Seatpost: Wilier Cento10 Pro proprietary
- Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro
- Cycling computer: Garmin Edge 530 (not shown)
- Computer mount: K-Edge
- Height: 1.90m
- Weight: 74kg
