Terpstra out of Tour de France with fractured scapula

Niki Terpstra (Total Direct Energie) was forced to abandon the Tour de France Wednesday after fracturing his scapula in a crash with 30km to go during stage 11. The Dutch rider took a while getting up from a massive crash that also took down Sebastian Langeveld (EF Education First) and others.

Terpstra's Total Direct Energie squad said that he suffered a double fracture to the scapula and tendon damage in the fall.

"I fell on my head and shoulder," Terpstra said. "Honestly I didn't even know I was lying on the asphalt. I was a bit dizzy, but my shoulder hurt especially badly."

Terpstra has had a difficult season since leaving Quickstep for Total Direct Energie. After a promising start with podium placings at Le Samyn and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, Terpstra crashed at the Tour of Flanders, where he was defending his title, and suffered a concussion that kept him out of action for six weeks.