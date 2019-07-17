Trending

Terpstra out of Tour de France with fractured scapula

Dutchman's season goes from bad to worse after Tour of Flanders concussion

Niki Terpstra (Total Direct Energie) was forced to abandon the Tour de France Wednesday after fracturing his scapula in a crash with 30km to go during stage 11. The Dutch rider took a while getting up from a massive crash that also took down Sebastian Langeveld (EF Education First) and others.

Terpstra's Total Direct Energie squad said that he suffered a double fracture to the scapula and tendon damage in the fall.

"I fell on my head and shoulder," Terpstra said. "Honestly I didn't even know I was lying on the asphalt. I was a bit dizzy, but my shoulder hurt especially badly."

Terpstra has had a difficult season since leaving Quickstep for Total Direct Energie. After a promising start with podium placings at Le Samyn and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, Terpstra crashed at the Tour of Flanders, where he was defending his title, and suffered a concussion that kept him out of action for six weeks.