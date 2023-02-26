Winners' bikes: Specialized and Cervelo top Omloop Het Nieuwsblad podiums
Up close and personal with the two bikes ridden to solo victories by Dylan van Baarle and Lotte Kopecky
The opening day of Opening Weekend got underway with a duo of solo victories and dominant team performances at Saturday's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, with SD Worx's Lotte Kopecky storming to victory ahead of teammate Lorena Weibes in the women's race just hours after Jumbo Visma's Dylan van Baarle enjoyed the same fate with his teammate Christophe Laporte sprinting to 3rd in the men's race.
In my newly-made-up war of the bike brands, the day's results make it one apiece between Specialized and Cervélo, who sponsor SD Worx and Team Jumbo Visma respectively, with SRAM enjoying a double win, finishing the day two-nil up in the also-made-up battle of the groupsets.
Cyclingnews is on the ground at Opening Weekend in Belgium, and after some sweet talking and light cajoling, I managed to get up close with both of the winners' bikes.
The fruits of that very labour can be found below, but please forgive the position of the cranks, valves, and in Van Baarle's case, the entire bike. Mechanics don't particularly like us touching the bikes, so we're at their whim with how well they're presented.
Lotte Kopecky's S-Works Tarmac SL7
My psychic powers were clearly in decent form on Saturday morning ahead of the race. With all of the SD Worx bikes to choose from, I opted for this very one. I then had more time with it at the finish where it was, uh, exactly the same save for a light dusting of Flandrian earth and as UCI doping control tag.
Dylan van Baarle's Cervélo S5
Unfortunately, my psychic powers were nowhere to be seen at the start of the men's race just hours earlier.
So as a result, I was forced to wait – in a courtyard situated tantalisingly close to a van selling frites – while the UCI commissaires did their thing with their magic iPads to confirm that Van Baarle's bike wasn't in fact a motorbike.
Once cleared, it was ridden back to the team bus, by the team's bus driver no less, and dumped somewhat hastily, as shown below.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
As the Tech Editor here at Cyclingnews, Josh leads on content relating to all-things tech, including bikes, kit and components in order to cover product launches and curate our world-class buying guides, reviews and deals. Alongside this, his love for WorldTour racing and eagle eyes mean he's often breaking tech stories from the pro peloton too.
On the bike, 30-year-old Josh has been riding and racing since his early teens. He started out racing cross country when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s and has never looked back. He's always training for the next big event and is keen to get his hands on the newest tech to help. He enjoys a good long ride on road or gravel, but he's most alive when he's elbow-to-elbow in a local criterium.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.