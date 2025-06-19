Recommended reading

Long-running Tour Down Under sponsor Santos in XRG-led consortium’s sights – What could that mean for the South Australian event?

January's commitment to three more years as title sponsor appears to provide a level of security in near term despite takeover proposal

UAE Team Emirates rider Jhonatan Narvaez from Ecuador holds the winner&#039;s trophy after the final stage of the Tour Down Under cycling race in Adelaide on January 26, 2025. (Photo by Brenton Edwards / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo by BRENTON EDWARDS/AFP via Getty Images)
At the start of this week, Santos Ltd put out an announcement to the Australian Stock Exchange alerting investors to a conditional proposal from an XRG-led consortium to acquire all the shares in the company.

That may have left investors calculating whether the 28 percent premium on where shares closed on Friday made it worth it, put the state government in job protection mode and set the wheels in motion at the Foreign Investment Review Board but for the cycling focussed there was also another question to be pondered – what could an offer on this publicly-listed South Australian-based energy group mean for the Tour Down Under?

