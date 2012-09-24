Trending

Launceston to New Norfolk Classic

Official starters as of 24 September, 2012

Genesys Wealth Advisers
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anthony Giacoppo
2Jai Crawford
3Nathan Earle
4Brenton Jones
5Joel Pearson
6Jonathan Lovelock
7Kane Walker
8Samuel Davis

Team Budget Forklifts
#Rider Name (Country) Team
11Mark O'brien
12Michael Cupitt
13Samuel Witmitz
14Blair Windsor
15Peter Herzig
16Jason Spencer
17Shaun Mccarthy

Drapac Professional Cycling
#Rider Name (Country) Team
21Malcolm Rudolph
22Darren Lapthorne
23Adam Phelan
24Lachlan Norris
25Rhys Pollock
26Floris Goesinnen

GPM Wilson Racing
#Rider Name (Country) Team
31Caleb Jones
32Chris Jory
33Joshua Taylor
34Edward White
35Sam Rutherford

John West Cycling
#Rider Name (Country) Team
41James Boal
42Matthew Clark
43Rowan Dever

Team Polygon Australia
#Rider Name (Country) Team
51Ben Grenda
52Jason Rigg
53Cameron Wurf

Plan B Racing
#Rider Name (Country) Team
61Alexander Smyth
62Liam Dove
63James Ibrahim
64Daniel Bonello
65Luke Joyce
66Henry Morley
67Bradley Linfield
68Peter Smith

Data#3 Cisco Racing Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
71David Melville
72Samuel Volkers
73Callum O'sullivan
74Adam Allen
75Joshua Prete
76Samuel Wood
77Dave Brown

African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
81Steven Waite
82Boon Yeo
83Rhys Gillett

Derwent Valley Council
#Rider Name (Country) Team
91Luke Knox
92Alexander Ray
93Gerard Wild
94James Swadling
95James Rendall
96Pete Smith
97Mathew Marshall

Junction Motel New Norfolk
#Rider Name (Country) Team
101Andrew Margison
102Ben Cutajar
103Jamie Lacey
104Jules Galli
105Michael Walsh
106Peter Ladd
107Matthew Sydes