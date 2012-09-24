Launceston to New Norfolk Classic
Official starters as of 24 September, 2012
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Anthony Giacoppo
|2
|Jai Crawford
|3
|Nathan Earle
|4
|Brenton Jones
|5
|Joel Pearson
|6
|Jonathan Lovelock
|7
|Kane Walker
|8
|Samuel Davis
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|11
|Mark O'brien
|12
|Michael Cupitt
|13
|Samuel Witmitz
|14
|Blair Windsor
|15
|Peter Herzig
|16
|Jason Spencer
|17
|Shaun Mccarthy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|21
|Malcolm Rudolph
|22
|Darren Lapthorne
|23
|Adam Phelan
|24
|Lachlan Norris
|25
|Rhys Pollock
|26
|Floris Goesinnen
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|31
|Caleb Jones
|32
|Chris Jory
|33
|Joshua Taylor
|34
|Edward White
|35
|Sam Rutherford
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|41
|James Boal
|42
|Matthew Clark
|43
|Rowan Dever
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|51
|Ben Grenda
|52
|Jason Rigg
|53
|Cameron Wurf
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|61
|Alexander Smyth
|62
|Liam Dove
|63
|James Ibrahim
|64
|Daniel Bonello
|65
|Luke Joyce
|66
|Henry Morley
|67
|Bradley Linfield
|68
|Peter Smith
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|71
|David Melville
|72
|Samuel Volkers
|73
|Callum O'sullivan
|74
|Adam Allen
|75
|Joshua Prete
|76
|Samuel Wood
|77
|Dave Brown
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|81
|Steven Waite
|82
|Boon Yeo
|83
|Rhys Gillett
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|91
|Luke Knox
|92
|Alexander Ray
|93
|Gerard Wild
|94
|James Swadling
|95
|James Rendall
|96
|Pete Smith
|97
|Mathew Marshall
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|101
|Andrew Margison
|102
|Ben Cutajar
|103
|Jamie Lacey
|104
|Jules Galli
|105
|Michael Walsh
|106
|Peter Ladd
|107
|Matthew Sydes
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy