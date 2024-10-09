Kickstart a winter of indoor cycling for less with these handpicked Prime Day deals

Given those of us in the northern hemisphere are plummeting out of the heady heights of summer and into the cold dark depths of winter, a discount on a fan probably isn't hard to come by, and certainly not something most of the population will be getting excited about.

But this fan is unlike most. It's a Wahoo Kickr Headwind, and as anyone who's ridden indoors for more than about 10 minutes will tell you, it can be a game-changer.

I own one of these fans, and it gets almost daily use. In fact, after a day of searching for the best Prime Day cycling deals yesterday, I decided to cap my day off with a 90-minute training ride (3 x 20-mins sweetspot if you care). The weather outside was rubbish, so off I toddled to the spare bedroom where my latest review trainer - the Zwift Ride, complete with a Wahoo Kickr Core Zwift One - is set up, and there, staring me in the face, propped next to the TV on which I watched Sina Frei win the latest round of the UCI XCO World Cup in Mont-Sainte-Anne, was the Kickr Headwind.

It's an item I've had since around 2019, and it's been put through some serious hardship. It has suffered flooding and temperature swings of -8C to around +35C in its time, but it still goes (and blows) strong every time I ride inside.

I'll be honest and say that many other fans would easily do a similar job, especially the industrial fans that have a powerful flow with narrow air direction, rather than the massive round ones with huge propellers that blow air in a general direction, but its app-based controls and automation based on speed or heart rate are just some of the things that set it apart.

It's not the only indoor cycling deal worth looking at today, the final day of this latest Prime Day sale, but if you're looking to kit out your own spare bedroom (or garage, shed, wherever...) for a winter of indoor cycling, and you don't have a high-powered fan, then at least consider it.

And if you are getting set up indoors for the first time, here's a collection of offers that we've pulled out of Amazon and elsewhere that we think are worth considering. These are all products that either my colleagues or I have personally used and rated highly.

Quick deals

US

UK

Indoor cycling deals - USA

Wahoo Kickr Headwind: $295.00 $254.80 at Amazon

Save 14% - I've waxed lyrical about it enough above, so I'm sure it's clear how much I recommend a high-quality fan for indoor cycling. At $250 it's still a fair amount of money, and I'm sure a high-quality industrial fan will do a similar job, but I can only recommend something I've tried, and the Headwind is definitely one I'd recommend.

Wahoo Kickr Core (no cassette): $500.00 $425.00 at Amazon

Save 15%* - It might have been around since the inception of indoor cycling's boom, but the Kickr Core is still a great trainer at a great price. The big caveat here though is that it doesn't come with a cassette. If you already have a cassette going spare, then this is a decent way to save money, but if you need one, then scroll down to the deal below.

Wahoo Kickr Core, Zwift Play & cassette: $599.98 $499.00 at Zwift

Save 16%* - Here, the same great Kickr Core can be bought at Zwift's website, where you can choose a compatible cassette, which will come pre-installed. Also, as part of their 10-year-anniversary celebrations, they're throwing in a set of Zwift Play controllers for free, which will let you navigate menus and access powerups directly from your handlebars.

Saris H3 Plus (12-speed compatible): $699.99 $399.99 at Amazon

Save 38% - The H3 Plus takes the H3 platform and adapts it for use with a 12-speed cassette. It's a quiet, direct-drive smart trainer that once upon a time was priced at well over $1000 (before Saris reduced the retail price to $650. Its fold-out feet and carry handle make it good for portability, and this sub-$400 price make it one of the best-value options at the moment (though it doesn't come with a cassette so you'll need to factor that in).

Saris H3 (11-speed compatible): $649.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Save 46% - If you don't need a 12-speed compatible trainer, then you can save yourself $50 with the original H3 trainer. This offers the same great tech as the H3 Plus above, with quiet operation, folding legs, 2000-watt resistance, 20% grade simulation and 98% power accuracy.

Elite Tuo: $349.99 $189.94 at Amazon

Save 46% - If you want to save a bit of cash on your indoor setup, then a wheel-on trainer is the way to go. By comparison the ride feel isn't as good as a direct drive trainer, but this one from Elite is a well-renowned option that's designed for quick-release axles (thru axle sold separately). Unlike the wheel-on trainer below, this one can connect to apps like Zwift and control the resistance to mimic the in-game gradients, making for a much more immersive experience.

Saris Mag: $179.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save 44% - The cheapest option to getting pedalling indoors in this list is courtesy of Saris. The Mag is a really simple trainer with magnetic resistance, folding legs and is compatible with quick-release axles. The ride quality won't be anywhere near the direct drive trainers, but at a quarter of the price, it's a more budget-friendly way to start spinning the legs in the comfort of your home.

Tacx Flux 2: $899.99 $499.99 at Competitive Cyclist

Save 44% - The Flux 2 from Tacx is a stylish, entry-level smart trainer that offers 2000 watts of electronic resistance, can simulate 16% gradients, and measure output to an accuracy within +/- 2.5%. It's not as good as the Kickr Core deal above though, as this one also doesn't come with a cassette.

Wahoo Kickr V6: $1299.99 $999.99 at Competitive Cyclist

Save 23% - The Kickr represents the sweet spot for the Wahoo line of indoor trainers, between the basic Kickr Core and the more bells-and-whistles kickr move. It's a great unit, and one our Senior Tech Writer Will uses at home.

Wahoo Kickr Rollr: $799.99 $599.99 at Competitive Cyclist

Save 25% - Something a little different, the Kickr Rollr offers all the same connectivity with indoor cycling apps as direct-drive trainers, but rather than connecting your cassette to the flywheel, it places the bike on a set of rollers. These are similar to traditional rollers, but with an a-frame that reduces the risk of falling. The benefits are a realistic ride feel, and simple swapping of different bikes, making it great for multi-rider households.

Indoor cycling deals - UK

Wahoo Kickr Headwind: £229.99 £169.00 at Amazon

Save 27% - The UK deal on the Kickr Headwind is the best price we've seen in almost five years. It did go down to £159.99 back then, but has rarely been discounted since.

Tacx Flux S smart trainer: £599.99 £399.99 at Sigma Sports

Save 33% - The Flux S is a smart trainer pared back to the basics to keep the costs down. Despite this, the 1500-watt resistance is more than most of us can put out, the 10% gradient simulation is steep enough for most climbs, and the accuracy of 3% is only an issue if you plan on racing in top-tier races.

Wahoo Kickr V6: £1099.99 £899.00 at Sigma Sports

Save 18% - The top-tier Kickr V6 is a high-end smart trainer with 2200 watts of resistance, power accuracy within 1%, and can simulate gradients of 20%. On top of that, the WiFi connectivity reduces the chance of dropouts and the AXIS feet add a bit of side-to-side movement.

Wahoo Kickr Snap: £249.99 £212.00 at Amazon

Save 15% - If you want to save a bit of cash on your indoor setup, then the wheel-on Kickr Snap is a good way to go. It won't offer quite the same great ride feel as the direct drive trainers, but you do still get the connectivity with indoor apps, meaning it will automatically adjust resistance in line with your workout or scenery.

Other Prime Day deals