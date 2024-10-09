Keep the bike thieves at bay with these Amazon Prime Day bike lock deals

Whenever I go to the shops, commute to the train station, or store my bike in the garage, there's always a lingering fear that my bike will be gone when I return. Fortunately, I have yet to be a victim of bike theft, and I believe that's largely because I have a good-quality bike lock.

You get what you pay for with bike locks. If you want to ensure your bike is secure investing in the best bike lock will keep even the most persistent bike thieves at bay. All those extra security features cost money, but luckily there are some great Amazon Prime Day deals on bike locks so you can protect your pride and joy for less.

We have been hunting for the best Amazon Prime Day lock deals and found some great options. All the bike locks featured in this deal roundup are locks we use ourselves or wouldn't think twice about trusting to protect our personal bikes.

Bike lock deals - USA

Kryptonite New York Fahgettaboutit Mini Bike U-Lock: $153.95 $107.99 at Amazon

30% off - Kryptonite's legendary New York Fahgettaboutit Mini Bike was once the most secure lock on the market. While it doesn't offer the same angle grinder blade destroying capability as a modern lock like the Litelok X1, its 18mm hardened steel shackle will shrug off hand tools, bolt cutters, and leverage attacks.

Hiplok Gold Wearable Chain Lock: $129.99 $102.94 at Amazon

21% off - Hiplok's Gold Wearable Chain Lock is our pick of the best chain locks featuring a 10mm hardened steel chain, 12mm hardened steel shackle and a buckle that allows it to be worn around the waist when riding. It's Sold Secure Gold rated and the chain design gives more flexibility when locking up on the street.

ABUS Bordo Granit XPlus 6500: $209.99 $114.95 at Amazon

45% off - Folding locks aren't the most secure so I wouldn't trust looking your pride and joy with this (arguably you shouldn't be leaving an expensive bike locked anywhere anyway). The Bordo Granit XPlus 6500, however, excels in flexibility and portability and is still rated Sold Secure Gold. Its folding design provides enough length to lock up at awkward bike stands or railings, and when folded up it's compact and easily mounted to your bike frame.

Hiplok DXF: $99.97 $64.04 at Amazon

36% off - This is a great lock for those looking to secure their bikes on a budget. It's Sold Secure Gold rated, comes with three keys and features a neat-looking Speed-Load Frame Bracket. A 14mm hardened steel shackle and double deadlock will give bike thieves a hard time.

Bike lock deals - UK

ABUS Bordo Granit 6500K: £132.36 £88.99 at Amazon

33% off - Locks can be a pain to carry around, especially if you don't like riding with a backpack or can't mount it to your frame. The Bordo Granit 6500K foldable design is super compact and will fit on even the smallest frames. It's Sold Secure Gold rated and is 90cm long giving flexible lock-up options.

Hiplok DX Wearable D/U Lock: £70.21 £63.10 at Amazon

10% off - Hiplok has based its business around its CLIP + RIDE system which allows it to be easily carried on bag straps and belts – no bracket required. Hiplock also claims the DX to be one of the lightest Sold Secure Pedal Cycle Diamond & Sold Secure Powered Cycle Gold-rated bike locks.

Hiplok Z LOK COMBO: £17.55 £14.75 at Amazon

16% off - I own this lock and while I would never use it to lock a bike, it's amazing how often I use this to lock other things. Whether it's securing bikes on the bike rack to the bag on my cargo bike, it comes in super handy when you need a little extra piece of mind.

