Hiplok D1000 U-Lock review

There is no other lock on the market that competes with the features of the Hiplok D1000. It can resist a portable angle grinder attack, it's the same silhouette as other U-locks, and it's light enough to easily carry

Hiplok is a company of enthusiasts just like you. They know that finding the right bike is a big deal and that's especially true in this time of shortages and empty bike shops. Once it's in your hands, no one wants to experience that sinking feeling of looking at an empty spot where you know you locked your bike.

To make sure that never happens, Hiplok is releasing the D1000. It says it's the most secure lock on the market, and we had an opportunity to spend some time with it. The Hiplok D1000 is too new to be on our list of the best bike locks available, and much too heavy for our list of best lightweight bike locks . Keep reading to see our thoughts on it and whether we think it should be on a future version of our best lists.

Both sides have a locking tab requiring two cuts to break open the lock (Image credit: Josh Ross)

Design and aesthetics

The form of the Hiplok D1000 is all about the function. The locking section is entirely clad in glossy black plastic. It's a clamshell design that meets in the middle. One side houses a matte panel with the name, company logo, a diamond signifying the Sold Secure Diamond rating, and a Ferosafe wordmark. On the opposite side, you'll find just the Hiplok logo.

At the top of the locking section is where you'll find the keyhole. It's not immediately visible because the keyhole finds protection behind a strip of rubber. It's perhaps not completely watertight but it does provide the lock cylinder with protection from the elements. Open it, the flap is large to make it easy even with gloves, and the lock cylinder sits about a centimetre inside the housing. Keeping the cylinder less accessible makes it harder to defeat as well as helps to protect it from the weather.

Flip the whole locking section over and you'll see where the rest of the lock fits. Lock it without the shackle and you can see one of the most important features of any quality U-lock design. On each side, a steel locking tab will protrude. The double-locking tabs mean that even if someone were to cut through the lock it requires two cuts to get it loose. There's no correct orientation either so you can lock it no matter which way you turn the two pieces.

Keep moving to the shackle and this is where the magic of the D1000 resides. Initially what's noticeable is the rubberized outer. It's not a coating but instead a cover, and it's very thick. This is here to keep you from scratching your bikes finish. The hardware underneath is square. This protects against bolt cutters but it's the material design that's special.

The primary defence for other U-Lock designs is thickness. A steel shackle is tough to break through and the thicker you make it the longer it takes. Hiplok still has a steel core but there's an additional coating with a material called Ferosafe. Ferosafe is a patented material designed to resist grinder cutting wheels and carbide tipped drill bits. It's both light and strong.

There's not quite enough internal space to get through the wheel with a mudguard attached (Image credit: Josh Ross)

Performance

What the Hiplok D1000 does is provide security against portable angle grinders. As technology progresses so does the technology used to steal bikes. A portable angle grinder doesn't cost much and you only need one. They've become a frequent option in the tool chest of those who steal bikes. Other locks on the market use thicker hardened steel shackles so that cutting them takes longer. The point of the D1000 is that the Ferosafe material will quickly dull a cutting wheel. It's not impossible to cut through but you'd need to change the cutting wheel regularly.

Right away I think it's important to note that I did not attempt to cut the Hiplok D1000. My expertise is in using a lock, not breaking one and I was happy to let the videos from Hiplok stand in that regard. What I tested was what it's like to use and on that front, it's a joy.

If you take a look at our article on how to lock your bike , you'll see that it's important to get the lock through the frame, the rear wheel, and whatever you are locking it to. With an internal size of 155mm x 92mm the D1000 falls into the smaller category of U-locks. Another popular high-security lock is the New York Fahgettaboudit Mini which carries an internal size of 153mm x 83mm. The D1000 is larger, but not by much. This size is popular on the most secure locks because it keeps the lock safer from prying attacks. The downside is you’ll struggle to get around the rear wheel also. If you don’t have a fender I think it could make it through the rear wheel but with a fender, it’s just a bit too tight.

While the D1000 is on the smaller side it is not on the lighter side. My scale shows 1,923 grams which is a bit heavier than the Hiplok quoted weight of 1.8kg. Even at 1.8kg though, it's heavy. There is an optional carry pouch but no frame mounting provision and it's likely because of the weight. It's worth noting though that despite being bigger than the Kryptonite it is about 100 grams lighter. I always choose to carry a heavy lock when I want a lock and for me the roughly 2kg was fine in the bottom of a Chrome Industries Barrage Cargo backpack .

The Hiplok D1000 is peace of mind for me. I don't lock my bike overnight but I do lock it in some rough neighbourhoods. No one would bother someone cutting through a bike lock and I worry about my bike all the time. With the D1000 I was able to walk into the grocery store and feel secure that no one was going to cut through my lock before I got back. I was also able to enjoy peace of mind that I wasn't going to scratch my bike with the lock. If I somehow lost the keys there's a registration and replacement program, I could take advantage of. It's not a cheap lock but it's cheaper than my bike and I only have to buy it once.

There is a carry bag but it's an optional extra. Chrome Industries also has some great options (Image credit: Josh Ross)

Verdict

The Hiplok D1000 has no competition. There exists only one other lock on the market that claims to resist a portable angle grinder and it's more than four times as heavy. Outside of the headline feature, it's also a generally well thought out lock. The size is a little tight to get through a frame and a rear wheel, there's no frame mounting provision, and the bag is an optional extra on an already expensive lock. Despite that, the most important thing a lock can do is keep your bike safe and there isn't another lock that does that better. As long as you can afford it this is the best even if it's not perfect.

Image View the Hiplok D1000 on Kickstarter. View Deal

Tech Specs: Hiplok D1000