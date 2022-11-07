What it takes to cut the angle grinder resistant Litelok X1 bike lock

Litelok doesn’t claim the X1 is angle grinder proof, and it’s not, but it takes two cuts to free a bike and a single cut will trash a grinder disc. That’s enough security for most bikes in most situations and it comes without tradeoffs in price and useability.

The best bike locks is a list I’ve spent a lot of time researching and extensively testing. There’s nothing worse than walking out to the spot where your bike used to be and finding an empty spot. It feels violating and it’s a financial hit plus, often, an emotional hit as well. Helping our readers avoid that fate is one of the more rewarding things I have the opportunity to do. Unfortunately, it’s getting harder all the time.

It used to be that anyone who used a quality U-lock, or D-lock depending on your location, would be safe enough because it wasn’t worth the hassle compared to the less securely locked bike that was sure to be nearby. Things have evolved though and portable angle grinders are a significant issue. Lock companies are beginning to respond but there are still not a lot of options. The Litelok X1 is a new option that bills itself as angle grinder resistant. If you are looking to balance security with useability and price, this could be the lock to do it. I spent time seeing what it was like to use and I also got out the angle grinder. Keep reading to see what I found.

Design and aesthetics

The bottom line is that the portable angle grinder is now a significant threat. In some ways, this has to do with the increased prevalence of the e-bike but it’s also just a reality of technological innovation by bike thieves. Portable grinders have gotten cheaper, and more effective, while the potential pay-off has risen in value. It’s gotten to the point that every bike lock discussion has to have a disclaimer saying that while a lock might be great, it won't withstand a grinder. There is a hole in the market and the Litelok X1 is stepping into that hole.

Understanding the design of the Litelok X1 starts, like all locks, starts with an understanding of everyday useability. The Litelok X1 looks to be a pretty standard U-lock. The internal space is 101 x 196mm which is very close to the Onguard Bulldog standard lock that I've used for years partly because it's so easy to use. The shackle itself has a metal core that is roughly 15.5mm x 15.8mm and locks on each side requiring two cuts to free a bike. On top of the shackle is a 3.5mm soft coating that protects the frame from scratches. The coating also features a strip of reflective material on either side, plus a reflective logo, to help with visibility.

In the box, you'll find a pair of keys included in the purchase. Each key has a laser engraved code on it, the same for both, and you'll want to make sure to write that number down. If you ever lose the keys or just want more for any reason, Litelok sells a pair of replacement keys for £20/$20. You could also go ahead and register the lock with Litelok to activate the three-year warranty and they will store the key code for you.

Image 1 of 4 The self-sealing key hole cover keeps rain out but doesn't require two hands (Image credit: Josh Ross ) Big solid pieces of plastic are unlikely to break and the rubber keeps the lock from making noise (Image credit: Josh Ross ) Twist the lock into place and it comes to a natural resting spot (Image credit: Josh Ross ) This small moulded flat spot helps stabilise the lock in the mount (Image credit: Josh Ross )

When it's time to actually use the key, you will find one of the better solutions to protecting the lock cylinder from the weather. One of the most common ways that locks tend to fail is because of water in the cylinder so the best locks find ways to provide protection. Often, it's just a flap that requires opening but Litelok instead uses a silicone cover with a slit in it. You can push the key through it but it's tight enough to close on its own. It's a solution that protects the lock cylinder without requiring two hands to use.

The mounting system is equally clever. On the top, inside, of the crossbar, there are a couple of one-sided flat spots. These correspond with opposing "C" shaped pieces on the mount. Just put the lock into the mount and twist it to lock it into these pieces. The flat spots make for a stable place to grasp and there's a spot of rubber that keeps everything tight and rattle-free. If you prefer to carry your lock in your belt there's also a Restrap branded holster that attaches to a belt and securely holds any D-lock. It is an extra purchase though.

Performance

When I review locks, I typically have a separate section where I discuss security. The reason for that is pretty simple, I'm not a bike thief. Like any profession the more experience you have the better you get. A bike thief spends their time stealing bikes and I don’t. Unless my life takes a drastic turn I'm never going to be as good at stealing a bike. Given that reality, I stick to the experience of using a lock and I rely on the experts who accredit locks for the security section.

Companies such as ART and Sold Secure are experts in bike theft. They understand current theft practices across the world and they certify locks to specific levels. In this case, the Litelok X1 carries a Sold Secure Diamond rating and has an ART4-accredited cylinder. Normally I'd also have to explain that even with those ratings, a grinder will defeat the lock. The Litelok X1 is different though.

I didn't include the security section because the Litelok X1 claims to join a very select group of locks that is capable of withstanding an angle grinder. The group includes the Hiplok D1000 and the Altor SAF lock. Both the Hiplok and the SAF lock are effectively angle grinder-proof. The SAF lock manages the feat by being so big that you can't get through it with a common grinder while the Hiplok takes a higher technology approach. The Litelok claims to be resistant but a grinder will cut through it. I knew there was no way I could write this review without being able to share exactly what that meant.

Image 1 of 3 The grinder disc barely lasted long enough to make the first cut (Image credit: Josh Ross ) The metal core is roughly 15.5x15.8mm and there's a ceramic composite integrated with it (Image credit: Josh Ross ) The outer cover melts into a high temp goo that definitely makes the cutting process less pleasant (Image credit: Josh Ross )

I don't live in the best part of town so I headed to the local hardware store and I asked what kind of blade they thought a local thief might use. Their answer was to show me the inexpensive abrasive cut-off wheels designed for metal that regularly get stolen. I grabbed one of those because that's what is most likely to be in use. Then, at home, I plugged in the only grinder I own but instead of clamping the lock, I put it on the ground against a rock. It's not exactly like trying to cut a lock on a bike but I'm hardly an expert with a grinder so I'm calling it representative.

When I went to work on the Litelok X1, the first thing I noticed was the outer cover. It's there to prevent scratches but it also helps protect the lock core. As you cut into it, the material turns into a molten goo that flings everywhere and gums up the grinder. I decided early on that I wasn't willing to risk my big camera in this endeavour and instead used my Insta360 One RS with the 1-inch mod. I'm grateful for that because a piece of the goo cracked the lens cover.

The next thing you get to is the steel core and the layer of Barronium that protects it. Lock brands love to come up with new material names but there's no new element here. There is a hardened steel core with a ceramic composite fused to the outside. You can't actually see the separate layer but Litelok claims it will wear down a blade and that is exactly what happened.

My video is about two minutes in length but there's a fair bit of time taken to check the cut and rearrange the grinder. My grinder doesn't have a shield and the sparks plus cover material wasn't awesome against my hand. I think if I was being efficient, and better with a grinder, I might make the cut in a minute. It would probably be slower with a battery-powered unit though. More importantly, a single cut destroyed the blade. It takes two cuts to free a bike.

Image 1 of 2 The crossbar locks on each side meaning it takes two cuts to get the bike free (Image credit: Josh Ross ) There's also an anti-rotation design that keeps a broken lock from being rotated to open (Image credit: Josh Ross )

Verdict

Owning and using a bike lock has two aspects. The first is the user experience. On that front, the Litelok X1 is exceptional. The pricing places it just above the best locks with no claims about angle grinders. The 1.7kg weight is actually less than some of the heavier standard locks and, unlike most of the heavier locks, there is a quality mounting system that does not rattle. It carries the best accreditation, it's got a cover that won't scratch a bike, and there's enough internal room that it's easy to use. That's enough to make this a lock that I would recommend but there are also the angle grinder claims.

When it comes to defeating an angle grinder you need to understand it in context. This lock is not grinder-proof. I listed that as a negative because if that's what you are looking for, look elsewhere. What it does do is destroy the most common type of grinder blade with a single cut and it requires two.

Don’t kid yourself, a thief will be able to get away with standing in a crowded area and cutting a bike free with a grinder. Maybe not every single time but it’s not uncommon. What is less likely is that the same thief would have a second blade and the tools to change it, on hand. No one is expecting to need that. The Litelok X1 might not be grinder-proof but it will make it hard enough that your chances of finding a lock with a cut in it still attached to your bike are high. It's only a shame that Litelok doesn't back up the performance with an insurance offer similar to Kryptonite.

Testing scorecard and notes Security Sold Secure Diamond plus it takes more than a single grinder blade to free a bike. That’s almost as good as it gets but I’d like to see an insurance offer to back it up. 9/10 Build Quality All the pieces feel tight and well made. 10/10 Ease of use Plenty of room for locking around a larger anchor point and a quality mount. The self-sealing cylinder cover is smart as well. 10/10 Value You can get a pretty good lock for a third of the price but this one will probably stop a grinder. It’s expensive but the price point makes sense. 8/10 Overall 93%

