Abus City Chain 1010 lock review

Abus does 36 different chain style bike locks and, to be honest, we’re a bit disappointed that we didn’t get the ‘My first Abus’ fire engine, Capt’n Sharky or Princess Lillifee options. However, if you're looking for the best bike locks, there are better options in the German brand's range. For those looking for the most flexible, most portable answer to high-level bike security, then the super heavy duty CityChain 1010 is definitely one of the best.

Image 1 of 2 The Abus City Chain is available in either 85cm, 110cm or 140cm lengths (Image credit: Guy Kesteven) Image 2 of 2 The hard-to-pick lock gets 12 out of 15 stars on Abus' own rating scale (Image credit: Guy Kesteven)

Construction

Underneath the webbing paint protection sleeve is a chain made from 9mm hardened steel hexagonal links in either 85cm, 110cm or 140cm lengths. Rather than a separate padlock, the links are joined together with a permanently attached lock and cylindrical ‘bolt’ which click together at a right angle. A plastic sleeve covers the junction and the keyhole to the ‘extra secure’ cylinder lock is protected by sliding metal ‘jaws’ that push apart as you insert the key.

Performance

At just under 2.7kg, the 140cm length version is hardly easy to carry about and the cloth sleeve will also get wet and stay soggy if left outside but it’s easy to use with a ground/wall anchor for home security. It can’t be burst with a jack and they’re awkward to pin down for angle grinding too. While it gets a Gold ‘sold secure’ rating and a 12 out of 15 from Abus, it only scores 2 out of 5 from ART. That’s because the 9mm links are relatively easy to get through with grinder or large bolt croppers and the while it’s hard to pick, the lock can be vulnerable to a sledgehammer attack if the thief can get it onto the ground. That makes the use of a wall-mounted rather than ground-mounted anchor your best bet to add protection. Alternatively, there is a 15 out of 15 rated Granit X Plus version with uprated lock and 10mm links for £169.99.

Verdict

Nothing beats a chain lock for maximum flexibility and use in awkward spaces but the CityChain weighs a ton while still only offering mid/high security. That makes lighter D-locks like the Abus Granit XPlus 540 the better alternative for mobile theft prevention.

Tech specs

Weight : 2.67kg (140cm)

: 2.67kg (140cm) Price: £99.99 (85cm) / £109.99 (110cm) / £119.99 (140cm)