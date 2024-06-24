Doomed to succeed? Why Tadej Pogačar’s Giro d’Italia-Tour de France double is no done deal

Despite stunning season to date, Slovenian faces the toughest challenge of his career this July

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 05/05/2024 - Cycling - 107th Giro dâ€™Italia 2024 - Stage 2 - San Francesco al Campo - Santuario di Oropa ( Biella ) - Tadej Pogacar, UAE Team Emirates and the Trofeo Senza Fine.
“Have you ever seen anything like this?” cycling great-turned-pundit Sean Kelly was asked during a broadcast of the Giro d’Italia this May, as Tadej Pogačar turned in yet another devastating mountain performance en route to the biggest time gap between winner and runner-up in the Giro in nearly 60 years.

Kelly, never a man to use several words where one is enough, answered simply: “No.”

