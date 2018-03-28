Iconic images of the Tour of Flanders - Gallery

Image 1 of 103 Peter Sagan and Greg Van Avermaet crash during 2017 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 103 Cees Bal wins the Tour of Flanders in 1974 (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 103 Fabian Cancellara dwarfed by the Belgian flags in the 2010 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 103 2015 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 103 2015 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 103 Alexander Kristoff wins 2015 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 103 Alexander Kristoff wins 2015 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 103 Alexander Kristoff wins 2015 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 103 Alexander Kristoff and Niki Terpstra fight it out at the 2015 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 103 Peter Sagan takes solo win at 2016 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 103 Peter Sagan wins 2016 Tour of Flanders, gets a hug from Fabian Cancellara on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 103 Fabian Cancellara at the 2016 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 103 Peter Sagan wins 2016 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 103 Peter Sagan wins 2016 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 103 Peter Sagan wins 2016 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 103 Peter Sagan and Greg Van Avermaet crash during 2017 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 103 Philippe Gilbert wins 2017 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 103 Philippe Gilbert wins 2017 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 103 Philippe Gilbert wins 2017 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 103 Philippe Gilbert over the cobbles at the 2017 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 103 2017 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 103 Michele Bartoli goes clear on the Muur in 1996. Rain, hail or shine, the Tour of Flanders always produces worthy winners and iconic images. The hellingen of West Flanders provide a natural amphitheatre in which hundreds of thousands of passionate fans gather every year, and the riders are faced with a wall of noise on every climb and key point of the gruelling course.

De Ronde has seen its share of memorable battles and controversial moments, as the biggest Classics names of the era have tested themselves in one of cycling’s true heartlands.

We've searched our photographers' archives, of more than two decades of images, to remember some of the names that have marked the season's second Monument.

Some of the most memorable performance were Edwig Van Hooydonck's triumph in 1991, Fabian Cancellara's dominance in 2013 and 2014, Peter Sagan's victory in 2016 and Philippe Gilbert's winning performance in the 2017 edition. In between, there was Johan Museeuw's consistency in the 1990s, Gianni Bugno's shock win in 1994, Michele Bartoli's stylish triumph in 1996, and the more recent multiples by Peter Van Petegem, Stijn Devolder and Tom Boonen.

The enduring spirit of the Tour of Flanders lives on, regardless of the course, the riders or the weather. We expect no less from the 2018 Tour of Flanders set to take place on April 1.