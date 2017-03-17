Milan-San Remo: Iconic images

Image 1 of 87 Two common features of the race, Boonen and the Poggio (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 87 Philippe Gilbert and Filippo Pozzato battle it out in 2010 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 87 1990 winner Gianni Bugno (Chateau d'Ax-Salotti) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 87 Eddy Merckx was only a spectator in 1986 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 87 Marc Madiot in his racing days (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 87 Sean Kelly wins the 1986 Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 87 Italian champion Bruno Leali awaits the start of the 1988 edition of Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 87 Laurent Fignon has just won his first Milan-San Remo in 1988. Milan-San Remo is the first of the five so-called 'Monuments,' or great Classics of the season and always produces some of the most iconic photographs.

We've trawled our photographers' archives to find some of the best shots from memorable editions of La Classicissima and revisited more recent victories by the likes of Fabian Cancellara, Mark Cavendish and Oscar Freire and last year's race won by Arnaud Demare.

Milan-San Remo is often dominated by the sprinters but lone victories also stand out in the long list of prestigious winners.

The late Laurent Fignon won back-to-back editions of the race in 1988 and 1989, the second coming after dropping Dutchman Frans Maassen on the descent of the Poggio. Claudio Chiappucci's lone victory in 1991 is also a classic after he was part of an attack that formed on the Turchino, 150km from the finish.

Erik Zabel was nicknamed 'Mr San Remo' during his career because he won it four times on the legendary Via Roma finish. He also finished second on two occasions and in 2004 was beaten by Oscar Freire after raising his arms in celebration before crossing the line.

Fabian Cancellara was the last rider to win alone after accelerating away after the descent of the Poggio, while Mark Cavendish produced one of the greatest sprints ever seen at Milan-San Remo to win in 2009. In 2010 Oscar Freire won his third Milan-San Remo with a perfect sprint that distanced Tom Boonen and Alessandro Petacchi and was followed by two Australian wins as first Matt Goss (HTC) and then Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) tasted victory.

