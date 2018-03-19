Belgian Week on Cyclingnews (Image credit: Immediate Media)

Cyclingnews is turning Belgian this week. For the next month, Belgium will be at the centre of the cycling world, and we're marking it with a special run of features.

We've already had Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne at the end of last month, but now the Spring Classics period proper is upon us. After the first Monument of the season on Saturday at Milan-San Remo, some of the most exciting racing of the year will play out on the cobbles and bergs of Flanders and, later in April, the hills of Wallonia.

Belgium is a country that lives and breathes cycling. As we will explore in one of our features, it's almost a religion. In terms of heritage and passion and atmosphere, Belgium is pretty much unrivalled, and we wanted to evoke some of that flavour this week.

The Three Days of De Panne, E3-Harelbeke, and Gent-Wevelgem are all on the agenda this week - ahead of Dwars door Vlaanderen and the Tour of Flanders next week - and we'll be complementing our race coverage with a series of exclusive interviews, features, and galleries.

Over the coming days, Philippe Gilbert will talk us through the races that mean the most to him, we'll profile Wout Van Aert and ask if he's Belgian's next superstar, and we'll have an exclusive interview with national champion and rising Classics star Oliver Naesen.

We'll also talk to Logan Owen about what it's like to be an foreign pro living in Belgium, take you on a ride with Flanders native Julien Vermote, and look back at the history of the Women's Tour of Flanders. All that, and plenty more besides.

We'll keep this page updated with all our Belgian Week content, so make sure to bookmark it so as not to miss a thing.