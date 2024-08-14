High altitude and flat bars - A recipe for disaster at Leadville 100 if you don’t follow the science

Lack of oxygen at 10,000 feet of elevation is ‘very real’ as third round Life Time Grand Prix takes its toll

Lauren De Crescenzo among elite riders trying to process oxygen to make it up Powerline climb at Leadville Trail 100 MTB 2024
Lauren De Crescenzo among elite riders trying to process oxygen to make it up Powerline climb at Leadville Trail 100 MTB 2024 (Image credit: Taylor Chase @chaseincolor / Life time)

Lining up for this year’s Leadville Trail 100 MTB, I underestimated the challenge ahead, convinced that science wouldn't apply to me. I arrived in Leadville on Thursday afternoon, just 36 hours before the race, which served as the third stop in the Life Time Grand Prix

I hoped my body wouldn’t notice the sudden change in altitude. It didn’t take long for my body to recognize the sudden lack of oxygen, reminding me that the effects of altitude are very real.

Photo (c) 2024 Taylor Chase\nwww.chaseincolor.com\n@chaseincolor\n\nLeadville Trail 100 MTB 2024\nLeadville, Co\nAugust 10, 2024
Lauren De Crescenzo on the course for Leadville Trail 100 MTB(Image credit: Taylor Chase @chaseincolor / Life time)
National Library of Science published study on Comparing cycling world hour records, 1967-1996
National Library of Science published study on Comparing cycling world hour records, 1967-1996(Image credit: D R Bassett Jr 1, C R Kyle, L Passfield, J P Broker, E R Burke)

Lauren De Crescenzo

Lauren De Crescenzo is an accomplished gravel racer, having gained fame as the 2021 Unbound Gravel 200 champion and racking up wins at won The MidSouth (three times), The Rad Dirt Fest and podiums last year at Crusher in the Tushar and Big Sugar Gravel. In 2016, she suffered a nearly fatal, severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) in a professional road race. While the bike almost took her live, she says the bike saved her life as a rehabilitation tool in the following years and she found a new love– gravel and off-road racing. She now wants to be a role model of tenacity, grit, and hard work to promote the vital message of TBI awareness, positively impacting the lives of those affected by TBIs.