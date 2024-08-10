Leadville Trail 100 MTB: Melisa Rollins crushes second half of Colorado course for women's victory

2023 champion Sofia Gomez Villafañe takes second ahead of Michaela Thompson

Melisa Rollins (Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY24) won the elite women’s 2024 Leadville Trail 100 MTB, the third stop in the Life Time Grand Prix
Melisa Rollins (Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY24) won the elite women’s Leadville Trail 100 MTB on Saturday in Colorado, crossing the line solo in 7:15:12. 2023 champion Sofia Gomez Villafañe (Specialized) charged back from a deficit of almost 11 minutes with 20 miles to go and finished second, 3:53 back. 

Michaela Thompson (Orange Seal/Specialized/Shimano) was overtaken late in the race by Villafañe and finished third, just 24 seconds behind the defending champion.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Pos.Rider Name Result
1Melisa Rollins07:15:12
2Sofia Gomez Villafañe00:03:53
3Michaela Thompson00:04:17
4Erin Huck00:10:04
5Sarah Lange00:10:34
6Ellen Campbell00:12:55
7Deanna Mayles00:14:24
8Hannah Otto00:18:37
9Crystal Anthony00:20:11
10Haley Smith00:21:31

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

