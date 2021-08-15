Lauren De Crescenzo wins women's SBT GRVL

Lauren De Crescenzo (Cinch Cycling) took a solo victory at the SBT GRVL race in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. on Sunday. De Crescenzo crossed the line alone taking the win in just under seven hours ahead of US road champion Lauren Stephens (TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) in second place and Crystal Anthony (Liv Racing), all crossing the line separately.

The SBT GRVL route was 144 miles and included roughly 9,400 feet of climbing more than 100 miles of gravel sectors, making it one of the more challenging gravel races on the calendar.

In what was a double-header off-road racing weekend, many of the riders competing had already raced the Leadville Trail 100 MTB the previous day where Rose Grant won the title.

De Crescenzo was a favourite to win the race having already won Unbound Gravel 200 in June. Last year, De Crescenzo, a former pro that now works as a research assistant at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), broke the Everesting women's record climbing Hogpen Gap in Georgia a total of 24 times in 9 hours and 57 minutes, reaching an elevation of 8,848 metres in the space of 179km.