It's 'Get Into Cycling' week on Cyclingnews

From 15-19th August here at Cyclingnews we're doing our bit to help you get into cycling with tailored content throughout the week
Cycling is a confusing world to navigate, especially if you're just starting out. There are unspoken rules (that you can definitely ignore), and a myriad of new terms that can feel like they've been deliberately created to bemuse and befuddle anyone trying to get into cycling for the first time.
There are seemingly endless types of bike, from aero road bikes, through gravel-adjacent offerings, to what most people would class as a mountain bike with drop bars. Even if you know what sort of bike you want it's easy to get scared by the eye-watering price tag found on the best road bikes, so we've got a handpicked list of the best budget road bikes and the best budget gravel bikes too, to get you started if you need a new steed to get rolling.
Maybe your jumping-off point isn't the skinny tyres and Lycra of road riding, but the more practical world of commuting. If you want to start riding to work for the health benefits, or just the fun of not sitting in traffic burning money, but don't know where to start we've got you covered with a primer on commuter bikes, what they can offer, and how to pick what's best for you.
Here at Cyclingnews, we are also well aware that jumping into a mode of transport that entirely relies on your body for power generation can be daunting, regardless of whether it's for recreation or commuting, so we've also got a whole host of content for those curious about electric bikes, so scroll down and find all the resources you need to get going.
Throughout 'Get Into Cycling' week, we'll have new content each day to help you find your way on two wheels, but you don't need to wait. We already have a host of content that's tailored to that very purpose, just check out the links below.
Get into cycling
Road and gravel
- How to choose a road bike
- Best budget road bikes
- What makes a good beginner road bike?
- Best budget gravel bikes
- Best gravel bikes under £1,000
- Road bike groupsets: All you need to know
- Gravel bike clothing guide
- Gravel ride essentials checklist
- Cheap bike upgrades
- How to buy a used bike
Commuter
- Commuter bikes: What are the differences?
- Best commuter bikes
- Best hybrid bikes under £500
- Best folding bikes
- Commuter bike accessories checklist
- Best bike locks
Electric bikes
Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. There are very few types of cycling he's not dabbled in, and he has a particular affection for older bikes and long lasting components. Road riding was his first love, before graduating to racing CX in Yorkshire. He's been touring on a vintage tandem all the way through to fixed gear gravel riding and MTB too. When he's not out riding one of his many bikes he can usually be found in the garage making his own frames and components as a part time framebuilder, restoring old mountain bikes, or walking his collie in the Lake District.
Height: 182cm
Weight: 72Kg
Rides: Custom Zetland Audax, Bowman Palace:R, Peugeot Grand Tourisme Tandem, 1988 Specialized Rockhopper, Stooge Mk4, Falcon Explorer Tracklocross