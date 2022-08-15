It's 'Get Into Cycling' week on Cyclingnews

Cycling is a confusing world to navigate, especially if you're just starting out. There are unspoken rules (that you can definitely ignore), and a myriad of new terms that can feel like they've been deliberately created to bemuse and befuddle anyone trying to get into cycling for the first time.

There are seemingly endless types of bike, from aero road bikes, through gravel-adjacent offerings, to what most people would class as a mountain bike with drop bars. Even if you know what sort of bike you want it's easy to get scared by the eye-watering price tag found on the best road bikes, so we've got a handpicked list of the best budget road bikes and the best budget gravel bikes too, to get you started if you need a new steed to get rolling.

Maybe your jumping-off point isn't the skinny tyres and Lycra of road riding, but the more practical world of commuting. If you want to start riding to work for the health benefits, or just the fun of not sitting in traffic burning money, but don't know where to start we've got you covered with a primer on commuter bikes, what they can offer, and how to pick what's best for you.

Here at Cyclingnews, we are also well aware that jumping into a mode of transport that entirely relies on your body for power generation can be daunting, regardless of whether it's for recreation or commuting, so we've also got a whole host of content for those curious about electric bikes, so scroll down and find all the resources you need to get going.

Throughout 'Get Into Cycling' week, we'll have new content each day to help you find your way on two wheels, but you don't need to wait. We already have a host of content that's tailored to that very purpose, just check out the links below.

Cycling takes many forms, but no matter which end of the spectrum you choose we've got you covered (Image credit: Ribble)

Get into cycling

(Image credit: Specialized)

Road and gravel

(Image credit: Altura)

Commuter

(Image credit: Bosch)

Electric bikes