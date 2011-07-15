Startline gallery: Tour de France stage 13

Image 1 of 26 Cadel Evans (BMC) has looked strong in the race (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 2 of 26 New Zealand fans turn out to cheer Julian Dean (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 3 of 26 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) has been at top for so far in the race (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 4 of 26 Cancellar and Porte have a few friendly words (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 5 of 26 Frank Schleck and Fabian Cancellara (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 6 of 26 Albert Contador (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 7 of 26 After a fine performance at Luz-Ardiden Voeckler wore yellow for anther stage (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 8 of 26 Thomas Voeckler was cheered by the French public (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 9 of 26 Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) stretches out at the start (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 10 of 26 Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 11 of 26 Garmin-Cervelo's Thor Hushovd (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 12 of 26 Gilbert (Omega Pharma Lotto) was one of the last riders to appear (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 13 of 26 Simon Gerrans and Mark Renshaw do this every morning (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 14 of 26 Frank Schleck goes to sign on (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 15 of 26 Karpets (Katusha) looking mean (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 16 of 26 Haimar Zubeldia is RadioShack's best placed rider on GC (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 17 of 26 Johan Bruyneel meets the media (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 18 of 26 David Moncoutie (Cofidis) has been quiet so far in this year's Tour de France (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 19 of 26 Andreas Kloden heads to the start but pulled out of the stage (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 20 of 26 Vacansoleil riders chit chat at the team bus (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 21 of 26 (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 22 of 26 Cadel Evans always turns up with his press officer in close proximity (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 23 of 26 Former teammates Cavendish and Hincapie catch up (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 24 of 26 Geraint Thomas (Sky) (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 25 of 26 Thor Hushovd (Garmin Cervelo) (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 26 of 26 Gilbert at the start of stage 13 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Daniel Benson)

After yesterday’s opening stage in the Pyrenees to Luz-Ardiden, the Tour de France has a slightly less daunting profile for stage 13 from Pau to Lourdes.

However with the Aubisque on today’s menu the bunch were still in a for a hard day of racing and covered the first hour at over 49 kph, meaning there was little respite for those with tired legs.

At the start village in Pau most of the talk centred around yesterday’s finish and the current form of Alberto Contador, with the majority of the people Cyclingnews talked to believing that the Spaniard is still the favourite for the race.

