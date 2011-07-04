Gallery: Garmin-Cervelo toast team win and yellow
Vaughters and riders enjoy Tour success
With the podium ceremony dealt with, Garmin-Cervelo returned to their base in Tiffauges to recover from their stage 2 victory in the Tour de France.
Related Articles
Once massage and post-recovery was out of the way the riders and staff gathered in the small village’s secluded square for an intimate but press friendly event to celebrate their first ever stage win and yellow jersey.
Jonathan Vaughters called a toast, celebrating the team’s achievements, and he was quickly followed up by Slipstream’s chairman Doug Ellis.
Perhaps one of the proudest members of the squad was Robby Ketchell, the team’s aerodynamicist. Ketchell has helped pioneer some of Garmin’s most influential components, from skin suits to helmets, and was dubbed as the team’s tenth man for the team time trial.
He modestly played down his involvement as the team sipped a rare glass of champaign: “It came to down everything from the riders hard work to the organisation of this team and the equipment that we had but the biggest asset was being able to integrate all those components together,” Ketchell told Cyclingnews.
“It’s a huge moment. It’s exciting to be part of this team and it’s pretty much in terms of time trials the biggest one.”
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy