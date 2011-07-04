Gallery: Garmin-Cervelo toast team win and yellow

Image 1 of 13 The riders raise a glass after their best ever day in the Tour de France (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 2 of 13 Jonathan Vaughters (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 3 of 13 Doug Ellis leads the toast (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 4 of 13 Jonathan Vaughters couldn't find a glass (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 5 of 13 The media arrived in the sleepy village of Tiffauges (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 6 of 13 Jonathan Vaughters (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 7 of 13 Thor Hushovd looks on (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 8 of 13 Tom Danielson and David Millar were important parts in the team's win (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 9 of 13 Doug Ellis addresses the team (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 10 of 13 Vaughters and Millar hand out glasses (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 11 of 13 The riders gather outside the team hotel (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 12 of 13 Dave Zabriskie (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 13 of 13 Thor Hushovd's new bike is prepared for stage 3 (Image credit: Daniel Benson)

With the podium ceremony dealt with, Garmin-Cervelo returned to their base in Tiffauges to recover from their stage 2 victory in the Tour de France.

Once massage and post-recovery was out of the way the riders and staff gathered in the small village’s secluded square for an intimate but press friendly event to celebrate their first ever stage win and yellow jersey.

Jonathan Vaughters called a toast, celebrating the team’s achievements, and he was quickly followed up by Slipstream’s chairman Doug Ellis.

Perhaps one of the proudest members of the squad was Robby Ketchell, the team’s aerodynamicist. Ketchell has helped pioneer some of Garmin’s most influential components, from skin suits to helmets, and was dubbed as the team’s tenth man for the team time trial.

He modestly played down his involvement as the team sipped a rare glass of champaign: “It came to down everything from the riders hard work to the organisation of this team and the equipment that we had but the biggest asset was being able to integrate all those components together,” Ketchell told Cyclingnews.

“It’s a huge moment. It’s exciting to be part of this team and it’s pretty much in terms of time trials the biggest one.”

