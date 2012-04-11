Gallery: The key moments from the Cobbled Classics

Image 1 of 49 Many riders, as usual, suffered punctures at Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 49 The chasing pack driving for the finish at the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 49 The chasers at Paris-Roubaix couldn't get near Boonen after he attacked (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 49 The media swarm round Boonen after his win at Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 49 Bernard Hinault congratulates Tom Boonen after Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 49 Boonen's daring attack at Paris-Roubaix was decisive (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 49 A jubilant Tom Boonen is all smiles after winning the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 49 Boonen savours the moment of victory at the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 49 Spectators up close and personal with the riders at Paris-Roubaix (Image The 2012 Cobbled Classics are now behind us and we head to Ardennes full of memories and still amazed by Tom Boonen's dominant performances at the Gent-Wevlegem, the Tour of Flanders and, last weekend, Paris-Roubaix.

In pulling off two characteristic sprint victories and a stunning solo victory, the Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider has written a new glorious chapter in what has already been a decorated and colourful career. He has set records and made history along the way and few would bet against him returning next year and adding even more titles to his palmares.

Although Boonen really was the story over the last couple of weeks, there were plenty of other sub plots and incidents. So click on our gallery for the photographic story of the 2012 Cobbled Classics.