Gallery: The key moments from the Cobbled Classics

Compilation of images tell the story of 2012

Many riders, as usual, suffered punctures at Paris-Roubaix

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The chasing pack driving for the finish at the Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The chasers at Paris-Roubaix couldn't get near Boonen after he attacked

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The media swarm round Boonen after his win at Paris-Roubaix

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Bernard Hinault congratulates Tom Boonen after Paris-Roubaix

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Boonen's daring attack at Paris-Roubaix was decisive

(Image credit: Sirotti)
A jubilant Tom Boonen is all smiles after winning the Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Boonen savours the moment of victory at the Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Spectators up close and personal with the riders at Paris-Roubaix

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Sagan gets a helping hand at the Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ballan, Boonen and Turgot on the podium at Paris-Roubaix

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The riders snake through the countryside during Paris-Roubaix

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The battle for second at Paris-Roubaix was a tight one

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Filippo Pozzato picks prepares to rejoin the race at Paris-Roubaix

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Pozzato attacks at the Tour of Flanders but Boonen shadows him

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Lance Armstrong (furthest right) was an interested spectator at Paris-Roubaix

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton passes a tram at Gent-Wevlegem

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The streets were packed with fans at Gent-Wevlegem

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
It was a crisp and clear spring day at Gent-Wevlegem

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Breschel, Boonen and Sagan on the podium at Gent-Wevlegem

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Boonen swoops to win Gent-Wevlegem in dramatic fashion

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rojas (Movistar), Tosatto (Team Saxo Bank) and Van Avermaet crash spectacularly at Gent-Wevelgem

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Boonen gets the better of Pozzato at the death to win the Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ballan, Pozzato and Boonen play cat and mouse in the final couple of kilometres at the Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Pozzato goes on the attack at the Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Pozzato, Boonen and Ballan on the podium at the Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
As usual there were huge and fanatical crowds at the Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tom Boonen on his way to a third victory at the Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton climbing at the Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ballan, Boonen and Pozzato in the moments before their breakaway at the Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stijn Devolder and Filippo Pozzato hit the deck at Paris-Roubaix

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
A puncture for Stijn Devolder at the Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tom Boonen is reminded where he is

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Boonen was able to milk the applause at the velodrome at Paris-Roubaix

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Boonen kicked for home solo some 52km out at Paris-Roubaix and held on comfortably

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rich applause for Tom Boonen from his home crowd at the Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tom Boonen in splendid isolation at Paris-Roubaix

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
King of the Cobbles: Tom Boonen

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Boonen corners at Paris-Roubaix in the closing stages

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Boonen starts his attack at Paris-Roubaix

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Boonen wins for the third time at Gent-Wevlegem

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Four star: Boonen celebrates a record-equalling fourth win at Paris-Roubaix

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Boonen all smiles after pipping Pozzato at the Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tom Boonen's win at Paris-Roubaix will be talked about for years to come

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alessandro Ballan and Sebastien Turgot fight for second place at Paris-Roubaix, with Turgot edging it

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Boonen and Cancellara side by side at the Tour of Flanders, shortly before a horror crash ended the Swiss rider's cobbles campaign

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alessandro Ballan climbs at the Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ballan attacks at the Tour of Flanders

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Defending champion Johan Vansummeren at Paris-Roubaix

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The 2012 Cobbled Classics are now behind us and we head to Ardennes full of memories and still amazed by Tom Boonen's dominant performances at the Gent-Wevlegem, the Tour of Flanders and, last weekend, Paris-Roubaix.

In pulling off two characteristic sprint victories and a stunning solo victory, the Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider has written a new glorious chapter in what has already been a decorated and colourful career. He has set records and made history along the way and few would bet against him returning next year and adding even more titles to his palmares.

Although Boonen really was the story over the last couple of weeks, there were plenty of other sub plots and incidents. So click on our gallery for the photographic story of the 2012 Cobbled Classics.