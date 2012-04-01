Boonen wins 2012 Tour of Flanders
Glory on the cobbles for Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider
Local favourite Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) won the 2012 Tour of Flanders on Sunday afternoon, holding off Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) and Alessandro Ballan (BMC) in a three-man sprint to the line to secure his third win in the popular Belgian race. Boonen became the fourth rider in cycling history to win the Tour of Flanders three times.
Related Articles
"I was worried about heading to the finish with those Italians. They know each other well and I feared that they would kill me, but the strong headwind was my ally," said Boonen. "I had to count on my sprint. I started too early and didn't have much left but it was enough."
With his third win in the Tour of Flanders, the Belgian joins Achiel Buysse, Fiorenzo Magnie and Eric Leman as a triple winner of the cycling Monument. "That is fantastic. I never expected that."
The much-anticipated battle between Boonen and Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) failed to materialise after the Swiss rider crashed out dramatically with 62km to go. Cancellara broke his collarbone.
"I didn't see it. It's sad because with Fabian it would've been much nicer," Boonen told Sporza.
Boonen, Pozzato and Ballan were left to provide the finale's drama in front of fanatical and generous crowds. The trio made a decisive move by pulling clear with 18km left, and the Belgian prevailed in the end, continuing in the brilliant form that he has sustained so far in 2012.
In the final kilometers, the efforts of the three riders resembled a three-up match sprint on a velodrome as they played cat and mouse games toward the finish.
The two Italians who flanked Boonen on the podium were left disappointed, especially Pozzato who felt that he was the strongest man in the race. "I had the impression that Boonen was tired and that I could beat him but in the last five kilometers he proved the opposite. In the sprint he can build on his explosive skills," Pozzato told Sporza.
Ballan, as the slowest rider of the three in a sprint, tried to get away several times in an effort to repeat his 2007 Tour of Flanders victory. "The finale was tough. On the final ascent of the Paterberg we had a gap on Boonen, and I thought we would head to Oudenaarde with the two of us but he held on," said Ballan. "On the way to the finish, Tom was super. I couldn't wait for the sprint but he kept catching me."
The sprint for fourth place was won by Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) ahead of Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) and the rest of the large first chase group. "The strongest three were ahead. We had Ballan in front, so it wasn't up to me to chase. I'm happy with fourth place," Van Avermaet told Sporza.
Action from the gun
Immediately after leaving Bruges, the breakaway attempts started. On the first wide roads, nobody got away but the altered route through Zerkegem, the town where 1935 Tour de France winner Romain Maes was born 100 years ago, made a difference. After going through Zerkegem's tiny roads, a group of 15 riders representing 14 teams got away.
The group included high-profile riders like sprinter Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Barracuda), triple Grand Tour stage winner Pablo Lastras Garcia (Movistar) and several breakaway specialists like David Boucher (FDJ-Big Mat), Anders Lund (Saxo Bank), Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank) and Gert Dockx (Lotto-Belisol). The other names in the group were Manuel Belletti (AG2R La Mondiale), Peio Bilbao (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Sven Vandousselaere (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), Baptiste Planckaert (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony), Massimo Graziato (Lampre-ISD), Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha) and Tom Veelers (Argos-Shimano). NetApp was represented by two riders: Daniel Schorn and Andreas Schillinger.
Despite the efforts from the Omega Pharma - Quick Step team on behalf of top favorite Boonen, the 15 leaders gained time on the peloton. Boonen's men switched the pace up a notch without going full gas and as they approached the first pavé sections near Kruishoutem after 85km of racing, the leaders' gap was up to nearly six minutes.
The Garmin-Barracuda team moved to the front at the cobbles of the Huisepontweg and Doorn, later joined by the GreenEdge team and others, who brought the gap down to 5:30 as they passed through the finish town Oudenaarde after 100km of racing.
At the third climb of the day, the Molenberg, Cancellara flatted and the peloton split up with six riders setting up a counter-attack. A six-man chase group trailed the lead group by four minutes and included Matthew Hayman (Sky), Tomas Vaitkus (GreenEdge), Lars Boom (Rabobank), Aliaksandr Kyuschinski (Katusha), Alexandre Pichot (Europacar) and Kris Boeckmans (Vacansoleil-DCM). Boonen wouldn't let them get away and they were caught before they hit the next climb, the Rekelberg.
Due to more accelerations from Hayman, Björn Leukemans, Thor Hushovd, Johan Vansummeren, Stijn Vandenbergh and Daniele Bennati, the gap dropped further to just three minutes as the leaders rode over the Berendries and the Valkenberg. When they started on the first of the loops with the dual ascents of the Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg, the speed went up another notch although there were no specific attacks in the peloton.
The Koppenberg awaited the riders. In front, only nine men survived it, and they finished off the tough cobbled climb with a gap of two minutes on the peloton. At the feed zone after the Koppenberg - 64km from the finish - bad luck struck Cancellara. The 2010 winner and favorite coming into this edition somehow hit the deck and didn't get back up after he fractured his collarbone in three places.
A large peloton entered Ronse for the first time and powered towards the Kruisberg/Hontond at less than a minute from the leaders. On the Kruisberg, there was an acceleration from Belgian champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC). Several men followed the Belgian champion, but a little later they were caught by the peloton while at about the same time, the leaders were also caught. Only David Boucher managed to sneak away just before the regrouping in front. On the descent towards Kluisbergen, there was a high-speed crash in which Sebastiaan Langeveld (GreenEdge) collided with a startled spectator after he tried to move up in the peloton by taking the bike lane to the far right of the road. It appeared as if Langeveld hurt his collarbone or shoulder and he had to abandon.
At the foot of the Oude Kwaremont, upon starting the second loop, Boucher was also caught, bringing the peloton all together. Vanmarcke led on the first stretches of the Kwaremont until Chavanel accelerated. The pace from the French champion caused damage in the peloton and on the following section towards the Paterberg, he didn't look back.
A definitive split
About 25 riders survived this selection, although Flecha, Luca Paolini (Katusha) and Vincent Jérôme (Europcar) anticipated the next steep hill at 34km from the finish. In the sharp corner coming into the Paterberg, there was a crash in the main group, taking down men like Vansummeren and hindering outsiders like Matti Breschel and Peter Sagan. The latter recovered soon and bridged back up with the group of leaders featuring Boonen, Niki Terpstra and Chavanel, Pozzato, Ballan, Vanmarcke, Jérôme, Paolini and Maxim Iglinsky (Astana).
Ballan then applied pressure and seemed to ride away easiliy off the front with 18km to go. Not happy with this development, Boonen and Pozzato bridge up to him. This was the racing-winning split.
The tactical games with the three men started in the final kilometers. Ballan launched a few attacks that Boonen closed each time, and when the Italian former world champion went for the last time, Boonen blasted around him toward the finish line. Pozzato tried to charge up and overtake Boonen, but was not strong enough to over take the Belgian favorite, who won his third Tour of Flanders.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|6:04:33
|2
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:01
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:38
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|7
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|8
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|11
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|12
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
|13
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|14
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|16
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|17
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Katusha Team
|18
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank
|19
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|20
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|21
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|22
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|23
|Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|25
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|26
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|27
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin - Barracuda
|31
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|32
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|33
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|35
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|36
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|38
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|39
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|41
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|43
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|44
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|45
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|46
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|47
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:48
|48
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|49
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:06
|50
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:18
|51
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:26
|52
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|54
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|55
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|57
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|58
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|59
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|60
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|61
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:43
|62
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|63
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|64
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|65
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|66
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|67
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|68
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|69
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|70
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|71
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
|72
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|73
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|74
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|75
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|77
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|78
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|79
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|80
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|82
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|83
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin - Barracuda
|84
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|85
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|86
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|87
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|88
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:15:34
|89
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|90
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|91
|Aliaksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|92
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|93
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|95
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|97
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|98
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|99
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|100
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|101
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|102
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|103
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|104
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|DNF
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|DNF
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|DNF
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|DNF
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|DNF
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|DNF
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNF
|Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNF
|Stuart O'grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNF
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNF
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNF
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|DNF
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|DNF
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|DNF
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Barracuda
|DNF
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|DNF
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack-Nissan
|DNF
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|DNF
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|DNF
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|DNF
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|DNF
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|DNF
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|DNF
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|DNF
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|DNF
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|DNF
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|DNF
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|DNF
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
|DNF
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|DNF
|André Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp
|DNF
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|DNF
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cannondale road bikes 2020: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about Cannondale's latest range of drop bar bikes
-
Bahamontes pays tribute to former Tour de France rival Poulidor1959 Tour winner calls Poulidor 'an extraordinary, warmhearted person'
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy