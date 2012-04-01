Image 1 of 166 Pozzato, Boonen and Ballan on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 166 Tom Boonen, Sylvain Chavanel, Niki Terpstra, and Filippo Pozzato (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 166 Daniel Oss (Liquigas - Cannondale) drives it out on the Oude Kwaremont (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 166 A view of the Patersberg (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 166 A unique bike and outfit for this Ronde van Vlaanderen fan (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 166 Dries Devenijns (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 166 Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Barracuda) leads Jens Keukeleire (GreenEdge) over the cobbles (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 166 Eventual race winner Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) on the Eikenberg (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 166 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 166 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack - Nissan) on the Eikenberg (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 166 Leif Hoste (Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's) on the Eikenberg (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 166 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) and Peter Sagan (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 166 Sep Vanmarcke (Garmin - Barracuda) ahead of Alessandro Ballan (BMC) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 166 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 15 of 166 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) had a dig within the final 20kms (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 16 of 166 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma - QuickStep), Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia) and Peter Sagan (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 17 of 166 A slight hold up for the Lotto - Belisol team car (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 18 of 166 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 19 of 166 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) and Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia) keep an eye on each other (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 20 of 166 No escaping the Flandrian flags (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 21 of 166 Edvald Boasson Hagen on the Patersberg (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 22 of 166 Peter Sagan (Liquigas - Cannondale) on the Patersberg (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 23 of 166 Boonen gets by with a little help from his friend (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 24 of 166 Flares provided an extra hazard for the peloton to avoid (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 25 of 166 Philippe Gilbert on the Oude Kwaremont (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 26 of 166 Stijn Vandenbergh (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) on the Patersberg (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 27 of 166 Stuart O'Grady (GreenEdge) on the Eikenberg (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 28 of 166 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 29 of 166 Tom Boonen at the start in Bruges (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 30 of 166 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) on the Patersberg (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 31 of 166 No caption necessary (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 32 of 166 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 33 of 166 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 34 of 166 Waiting for the break of the day (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 35 of 166 Peter Sagan (Liquigas - Cannondale) makes a solo bid to catch the leaders (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 36 of 166 Stijn Vandenbergh (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 37 of 166 The peloton works its way through the Belgian fields (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 38 of 166 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 39 of 166 Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia), and Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 40 of 166 George Hincapie (BMC) on the Oude Kwaremont (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 41 of 166 And then there were three... (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 42 of 166 The peloton works its way through the Belgian fields (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 43 of 166 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 44 of 166 There was an element missing in the 2012 race for some (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 45 of 166 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 46 of 166 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 47 of 166 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 48 of 166 Wouter Vandenhoutte, Eddy Merckx and Patrick Lefevere watch the action on television (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 49 of 166 Fans by the roadside (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 50 of 166 A fan on the Kwaremont kisses a pieve of the famed Muur (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 51 of 166 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 52 of 166 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 53 of 166 Wouter Vandenhoutte, Eddy Merckx and Patrick Lefevere watch the action on television (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 54 of 166 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 55 of 166 Some Boonen fans (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 56 of 166 Fans by the roadside (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 57 of 166 Bier time! (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 58 of 166 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 59 of 166 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 60 of 166 What's Belgian cycling without Belgian beer? (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 61 of 166 Stefanie Clerckx, Eddy Merckx and Zdenek Bakala (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 62 of 166 Boonen in action during his 2012 Tour of Flanders win (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 63 of 166 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 64 of 166 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 65 of 166 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) grits his teeth (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 66 of 166 A focused Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 67 of 166 Belgian fans celebrate Tom Boonen's victory (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 68 of 166 Belgian fans celebrate Tom Boonen's victory (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 69 of 166 Belgian fans celebrate Tom Boonen's victory (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 70 of 166 Third place-getter, Alessandro Ballan (BMC) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 71 of 166 Nikki Terpstra feels the pain during a tough Flanders (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 72 of 166 No prizes for guessing who these guys were going for (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 73 of 166 Philippe Gilbert on the Kwaremont (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 74 of 166 Belgian fans celebrate Tom Boonen's victory (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 75 of 166 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 76 of 166 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 77 of 166 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 78 of 166 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 79 of 166 Omega Pharma - QuickStep celebrate Tom Boonen's third Tour of Flanders win (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 80 of 166 Race fans waiting at the finish (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 81 of 166 Wouter Vandenhoutte, Eddy Merckx and Patrick Lefevere watch the action on television (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 82 of 166 Wouter Vandenhoutte, Eddy Merckx and Patrick Lefevere watch the action on television (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 83 of 166 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 84 of 166 There was only so much that Ballan could do at the finish (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 85 of 166 Garmin-Barracuda's hope Sep Vanmarcke (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 86 of 166 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) on the Patersberg (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 87 of 166 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) was one of Boonen's strongest teammates (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 88 of 166 Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 89 of 166 A slight hold up for the Lotto - Belisol team car (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 90 of 166 On the way up the Patersberg (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 91 of 166 Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia), and Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 92 of 166 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) on the Patersberg (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 93 of 166 Omega Pharma - QuickStep's Matteo Trentin (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 94 of 166 Flares provided an extra hazard for the peloton to avoid (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 95 of 166 BMC's Greg Van Avermaet (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 96 of 166 Gert Dockx (Lotto - Belisol) on the Kruisberg (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 97 of 166 Anti-privatisation protesters on the side of the road (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 98 of 166 Waiting for the break of the day (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 99 of 166 Race director, Wim Van Herreweghe (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 100 of 166 Johan Van Summeren (Garmin - Barracuda) fights his way up the Patersberg (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 101 of 166 Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia) and Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 102 of 166 Oscar Gatto (Fanese Vini - Selle Italia) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 103 of 166 Flares provided an extra hazard for the peloton to avoid (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 104 of 166 We'll leave this one to your imagination (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 105 of 166 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 106 of 166 The leading trio playing their finale game of cat and mouse (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 107 of 166 Johan Vansummeren (Garmin-Barracuda) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 108 of 166 BMC's Thor Hushovd tackles the Paterberg (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 109 of 166 GreenEdge riders at the start of the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 110 of 166 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 111 of 166 Philippe Gilbert finished well down the field (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 112 of 166 Oscar Freire (Katusha) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 113 of 166 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Barracuda) leads an uphill charge (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 114 of 166 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Barracuda) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 115 of 166 The Farense Vini-Selle Italia team at the start line (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 116 of 166 The fans watch the riders in the shadow of a windmill at the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 117 of 166 The spectators can get really close to the action in Flanders (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 118 of 166 Devolder sets off on a new bike after his crash (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 119 of 166 Leif Hoste (Accent Jobs-Willens) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 120 of 166 Two-time winner Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 121 of 166 Katusha's Luca Paolini finished in seventh place (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 122 of 166 Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM) crashes at the 2012 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 123 of 166 Boonen prevails in the sprint to the line (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 124 of 166 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) on his way to a fifth placed finish (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 125 of 166 Liquigas-Cannondale's Peter Sagan in the 2012 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 126 of 166 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) climbs the cobbles (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 127 of 166 Filippo Pozzato salutes the crowd from the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 128 of 166 Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 129 of 166 The peloton snakes through the lanes of Flanders (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 130 of 166 The peloton enjoyed cool but mainly dry conditions (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 131 of 166 Peio Bilbao (Euskaltel-Euskadi) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 132 of 166 The riders pass through many villages at the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 133 of 166 Manuel Belletti climbs the Paterberg (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 134 of 166 Manuel Belletti (AG2R-La Mondiale) fared well for the majority of the race but faded into 95th place (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 135 of 166 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) finished tenth (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 136 of 166 Tom Boonen chasing his great rival Fabian Cancellara (right) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 137 of 166 Team Europcar's Thomas Voeckler finished in eighth place (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 138 of 166 Alan Marangoni (Liquigas-Cannondale) at the start (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 139 of 166 Andy Capelle (Accent Jobs-Willems) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 140 of 166 Alessandro Ballan (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 141 of 166 BMC teammates George Hincapie and Alessandro Ballan (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 142 of 166 Alessandro Ballan, the 2007 winner, finished third at the 2012 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 143 of 166 Manuel Belletti (AG2R-La Mondiale) at the start (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 144 of 166 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) saw his rich vein of form continue in Flanders (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 145 of 166 Pozzato climbs the Molenberg on his way to second place (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 146 of 166 Gathered at the start in Bruges (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 147 of 166 Winning smile: Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 148 of 166 Tom Boonen climbs the Molenberg on his way to a third Tour of Flanders victory (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 149 of 166 A jubilant Boonen shortly after edging out Pozzato (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 150 of 166 Boonen celebrates victory (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 151 of 166 Boonen holds off Pozzato to take the win at the 2012 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 152 of 166 Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) finished second by the narrowest of margins (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 153 of 166 Boonen soaks his adoring home crowd with champagne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 154 of 166 Tom Boonen was all smiles after winning his third Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 155 of 166 A kiss for the local hero (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 156 of 166 Alessandro Ballan (BMC) rode a strong race to finish in third (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 157 of 166 Pozzato (nearest camera) and Boonen go head-to-head (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 158 of 166 Let the celebrations begin (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 159 of 166 The peloton enjoyed passionate support from the crowds throughout the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 160 of 166 The 2012 Tour of Flanders was full of drama (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 161 of 166 Thor Hushovd (BMC) at the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 162 of 166 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) is yet to shine in for his new team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 163 of 166 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 164 of 166 Tom Boonen climbing on his way to victory at the 2012 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 165 of 166 The riders gather at the start for the 2012 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 166 of 166 The Kwaremont provided a stern test (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Local favourite Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) won the 2012 Tour of Flanders on Sunday afternoon, holding off Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) and Alessandro Ballan (BMC) in a three-man sprint to the line to secure his third win in the popular Belgian race. Boonen became the fourth rider in cycling history to win the Tour of Flanders three times.

"I was worried about heading to the finish with those Italians. They know each other well and I feared that they would kill me, but the strong headwind was my ally," said Boonen. "I had to count on my sprint. I started too early and didn't have much left but it was enough."

With his third win in the Tour of Flanders, the Belgian joins Achiel Buysse, Fiorenzo Magnie and Eric Leman as a triple winner of the cycling Monument. "That is fantastic. I never expected that."

The much-anticipated battle between Boonen and Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) failed to materialise after the Swiss rider crashed out dramatically with 62km to go. Cancellara broke his collarbone.

"I didn't see it. It's sad because with Fabian it would've been much nicer," Boonen told Sporza.

Boonen, Pozzato and Ballan were left to provide the finale's drama in front of fanatical and generous crowds. The trio made a decisive move by pulling clear with 18km left, and the Belgian prevailed in the end, continuing in the brilliant form that he has sustained so far in 2012.

In the final kilometers, the efforts of the three riders resembled a three-up match sprint on a velodrome as they played cat and mouse games toward the finish.

The two Italians who flanked Boonen on the podium were left disappointed, especially Pozzato who felt that he was the strongest man in the race. "I had the impression that Boonen was tired and that I could beat him but in the last five kilometers he proved the opposite. In the sprint he can build on his explosive skills," Pozzato told Sporza.

Ballan, as the slowest rider of the three in a sprint, tried to get away several times in an effort to repeat his 2007 Tour of Flanders victory. "The finale was tough. On the final ascent of the Paterberg we had a gap on Boonen, and I thought we would head to Oudenaarde with the two of us but he held on," said Ballan. "On the way to the finish, Tom was super. I couldn't wait for the sprint but he kept catching me."

The sprint for fourth place was won by Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) ahead of Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) and the rest of the large first chase group. "The strongest three were ahead. We had Ballan in front, so it wasn't up to me to chase. I'm happy with fourth place," Van Avermaet told Sporza.

Action from the gun

Immediately after leaving Bruges, the breakaway attempts started. On the first wide roads, nobody got away but the altered route through Zerkegem, the town where 1935 Tour de France winner Romain Maes was born 100 years ago, made a difference. After going through Zerkegem's tiny roads, a group of 15 riders representing 14 teams got away.

The group included high-profile riders like sprinter Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Barracuda), triple Grand Tour stage winner Pablo Lastras Garcia (Movistar) and several breakaway specialists like David Boucher (FDJ-Big Mat), Anders Lund (Saxo Bank), Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank) and Gert Dockx (Lotto-Belisol). The other names in the group were Manuel Belletti (AG2R La Mondiale), Peio Bilbao (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Sven Vandousselaere (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), Baptiste Planckaert (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony), Massimo Graziato (Lampre-ISD), Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha) and Tom Veelers (Argos-Shimano). NetApp was represented by two riders: Daniel Schorn and Andreas Schillinger.

Despite the efforts from the Omega Pharma - Quick Step team on behalf of top favorite Boonen, the 15 leaders gained time on the peloton. Boonen's men switched the pace up a notch without going full gas and as they approached the first pavé sections near Kruishoutem after 85km of racing, the leaders' gap was up to nearly six minutes.

The Garmin-Barracuda team moved to the front at the cobbles of the Huisepontweg and Doorn, later joined by the GreenEdge team and others, who brought the gap down to 5:30 as they passed through the finish town Oudenaarde after 100km of racing.

At the third climb of the day, the Molenberg, Cancellara flatted and the peloton split up with six riders setting up a counter-attack. A six-man chase group trailed the lead group by four minutes and included Matthew Hayman (Sky), Tomas Vaitkus (GreenEdge), Lars Boom (Rabobank), Aliaksandr Kyuschinski (Katusha), Alexandre Pichot (Europacar) and Kris Boeckmans (Vacansoleil-DCM). Boonen wouldn't let them get away and they were caught before they hit the next climb, the Rekelberg.

Due to more accelerations from Hayman, Björn Leukemans, Thor Hushovd, Johan Vansummeren, Stijn Vandenbergh and Daniele Bennati, the gap dropped further to just three minutes as the leaders rode over the Berendries and the Valkenberg. When they started on the first of the loops with the dual ascents of the Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg, the speed went up another notch although there were no specific attacks in the peloton.

The Koppenberg awaited the riders. In front, only nine men survived it, and they finished off the tough cobbled climb with a gap of two minutes on the peloton. At the feed zone after the Koppenberg - 64km from the finish - bad luck struck Cancellara. The 2010 winner and favorite coming into this edition somehow hit the deck and didn't get back up after he fractured his collarbone in three places.

A large peloton entered Ronse for the first time and powered towards the Kruisberg/Hontond at less than a minute from the leaders. On the Kruisberg, there was an acceleration from Belgian champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC). Several men followed the Belgian champion, but a little later they were caught by the peloton while at about the same time, the leaders were also caught. Only David Boucher managed to sneak away just before the regrouping in front. On the descent towards Kluisbergen, there was a high-speed crash in which Sebastiaan Langeveld (GreenEdge) collided with a startled spectator after he tried to move up in the peloton by taking the bike lane to the far right of the road. It appeared as if Langeveld hurt his collarbone or shoulder and he had to abandon.

At the foot of the Oude Kwaremont, upon starting the second loop, Boucher was also caught, bringing the peloton all together. Vanmarcke led on the first stretches of the Kwaremont until Chavanel accelerated. The pace from the French champion caused damage in the peloton and on the following section towards the Paterberg, he didn't look back.

A definitive split

About 25 riders survived this selection, although Flecha, Luca Paolini (Katusha) and Vincent Jérôme (Europcar) anticipated the next steep hill at 34km from the finish. In the sharp corner coming into the Paterberg, there was a crash in the main group, taking down men like Vansummeren and hindering outsiders like Matti Breschel and Peter Sagan. The latter recovered soon and bridged back up with the group of leaders featuring Boonen, Niki Terpstra and Chavanel, Pozzato, Ballan, Vanmarcke, Jérôme, Paolini and Maxim Iglinsky (Astana).

Ballan then applied pressure and seemed to ride away easiliy off the front with 18km to go. Not happy with this development, Boonen and Pozzato bridge up to him. This was the racing-winning split.

The tactical games with the three men started in the final kilometers. Ballan launched a few attacks that Boonen closed each time, and when the Italian former world champion went for the last time, Boonen blasted around him toward the finish line. Pozzato tried to charge up and overtake Boonen, but was not strong enough to over take the Belgian favorite, who won his third Tour of Flanders.

Full Results