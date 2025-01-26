‘Perfect start with the team’ - Finn Fisher-Black hits Tour Down Under podium target, reaches for more

Three times a charm for rider from New Zealand on charge in stage 6

New Zealand&#039;s Finn Fisher-Black of Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe at the 2025 Tour Down Under
Finn Fisher-Black ended his first race with his new Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe team on Sunday, and despite not pulling off an audacious bid to try and move another notch up the GC ranks, the rider from New Zealand confirmed "we delivered on everything" related to overall objectives. 

For a start, the team’s sprinter, Sam Welsford, just cleaned up his third stage win of the Tour. For himself, Fisher-Black put himself up to third overall with a massive surge on Willunga Hill on Saturday. 

