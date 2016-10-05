BMC Racing unveils new time trial bikes ahead of World Championships

Image 1 of 5 BMC's new Timemachine is designed for triathletes, but looks remarkably… normal (Image credit: Courtesy BMC Bicycles) Image 2 of 5 The new bikes were launched in Hawaii earlier, a few days ahead of this weekend's UCI Road World Championships team time trial and the Ironman world championships (Image credit: Courtesy BMC Bicycles) Image 3 of 5 Here's a closer view of that V-Cockpit, designed to give riders a higher, more compliant position (Image credit: Courtesy BMC Bicycles) Image 4 of 5 The BMC Timemachine 01 with SRAM Red eTap and V-Cockpit (Image credit: Courtesy BMC Bicycles) Image 5 of 5 This is the rear storage box for inner tubes and multitool. (Image credit: Courtesy BMC Bicycles)

A version of this article originally appeared on Bike Radar.

The BMC Racing team is headed into Sunday's UCI Road World Championships team time trial with a new weapon in their quiver, as the title sponsor has introduced a new time trial machine that the six riders will use in their attempt at the team's third consecutive TTT title.

There are actually two new bikes here, the Timemachine 01 and Timemachine 02, with the former getting a triathlon-specific "V-Cockpit," while the latter has a more traditional cockpit.

What is a V-Cockpit, you ask? Well BMC says it offers optimal aero performance for taller pad stack dimensions, and the forward-offset "promotes vertical compliance" to deliver both performance and comfort on the bike leg of a triathlon.

BMC riders and staff prepare for Sunday's team time trial

The Timemachine’s SubA aerodynamics formula focuses on superior tube shaping and component integration to ensure maximum speed. A two-year partnership with Sauber Engineering led BMC to refresh its SubA concept for the new Timemachine to include re-engineered tubes with truncated profiles, crosswind-stable tube shapes, a new hinge-fork design, a super-lean frontal area and maximum overall integration. Combined with P2P, the Timemachine is designed to deliver free speed for long distance triathlons, time trials or solo efforts in wind-swept terrain.

Multisporter priority

BMC’s Mart Otten says that for the new Timemachine, the bike brand "gave priority to triathletes."

"We are looking forward to seeing this new aero machine break some Ironman and middle-distance triathlon records," he said.

Time triallists aren’t forgotten, though: the "Flat-Cockpit" available on the Timemachine 01 lets riders set the lowest possible pad stack configurations, and it can be made UCI-legal simply by changing the seat post to the rear-mount option. The Timemachine 02 is UCI-legal as standard.

Other noteworthy features include a new hinge fork designed to create a leaner frontal area, a "Quick-pad" brake cartridge system for swapping out racing and training wheels, a rear storage box that sits behind the seat tube, an all-new hidden seat clamp, and a disassembly solution for the cockpit to make packing the bike up for travel easier.

BMC Timemachine 01 and 02: spec and pricing

So what spec do you get with these new bikes? Well, the Timemachine 01 is available with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2, Ultegra Di2 or SRAM Red eTap, and as a complete frameset, with either the V-Cockpit or Flat-Cockpit.

The BMC Timemachine 01 with SRAM Red eTap comes with a 53-39t crankset, 11-28t cassette, Zipp 404/808 NSW carbon clinchers, Continental Grand Prix 4000S II tyres in 25mm width, and a Fizik Tritone manganese saddle. It costs €11,000 (international pricing TBC), and will be available from spring 2017.

The BMC Timemachine 02 with standard cockpit is available with Shimano Ultegra Di2, mechanical Ultegra or 105 groupsets, and as a complete frameset. The Timemachine 02 with Ultegra Di2 spec again comes with a 53/39t crankset and 11-28t cassette, Mavic CXR Elite clinchers, Mavic Yksion Pro tyres in 25mm width, and a Fizik Arione Tri 2 saddle. It is on sale now and costs €6,000 (international pricing TBC).

Sunday's team time trial roster

BMC has yet to release its final six-man roster for Sunday, but the long list includes Tom Bohli, Rohan Dennis, Silvan Dillier, Stefan Kueng, Daniel Oss, Taylor Phinney, Manuel Quinziato, Joseph Rosskopf and Peter Velits.