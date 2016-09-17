Dennis and BMC tune up for Worlds at Eneco Tour

Image 1 of 4 Rohan Dennis (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) enjoys his victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Taylor Phinney (BMC) jokes around on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Daniel Oss was the Traguardi Volanti and Premio Fuga awards (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

With less than a month to go until the UCI World Championships in Doha, time is running out for riders hoping to hone their form ahead of the last major event of the season.

The Eneco Tour, with its two timetrials and several bunch sprints, offers the perfect terrain, and BMC Racing's Greg Van Avermaet, Rohan Dennis and Taylor Phinney are among those looking to make an impression. And while there are individual aims within the squad, there is also the collection ambition of recording a win in Eneco's team time trial, with the American-registered squad seeking to retain their World title in the discipline.

Dennis, who won a stage and finished second overall at the Tour of Britain, is adamant that the Eneco time trials will play a role in the overall title. The Australian will be looking to lay down a marker at the race, having already stated his plans to win a medal at the Worlds after missing out on Olympic glory in Rio due to a late mechanical.





Van Avermaet, who finished on the podium in last year's race, returns to European racing after a successful stint of competition in Canada. The Olympic road race champion won the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal, and finished second behind Peter Sagan in the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec.

Phinney will be using the race to help gain a place in BMC's line-up for the team time trial at Worlds, having made the winning team in 2015.

"Eneco Tour is the last UCI WorldTour stage race of the season so it's an important race for the team," team director Fabio Baldato said.

“We have multiple objectives going into the race including the General Classification with Greg Van Avermaet, who was on the podium last year, and the team time trial. In addition, Rohan Dennis is lining up with fantastic form as he showed at Tour of Britain and he'll be targeting the individual time trial, as well as being our other protected rider alongside Van Avermaet.





BMC Racing for the 2016 Eneco Tour: Tom Bohli (Sui), Rohan Dennis (Aus), Stefan Küng (Sui), Daniel Oss (Ita), Taylor Phinney (USA), Manuel Quinziato (Ita), Joey Rosskopf (USA) and Greg Van Avermaet (Bel).