Best road cycling tyres 2019

Often taken for granted, the tyre is by far the most important weapon in your bicycle’s arsenal. It is, after all, the only point of contact your bike has with the ground and failing to recognise this fact can make or break the way your bike performs.

You’ll be surprised by how much a tyre can affect the overall efficiency, traction, compliance, rolling resistance and weight of your bike. Technology has also contributed to the evolution of the tyre where wider rim tracks have given rise to a whole new breed of options.

The introduction of wider rubber has all but put paid to the 23mm tyre with the industry now very much in favour of 25-28mm, the benefits of which claim to yield greater comfort, lower rolling resistance, added cornering grip and better aerodynamics.

And then, of course, there is the tubeless tyre which is slowly making inroads into the professional rungs. The potential benefits would suggest tubeless is the way forward: they’re light, fast, can run lower pressures and the sealant radically reduces the threat of puncturing, however, the additional set-up time and early teething problems have meant there is still some reluctance across the pro peloton. UAE Team Emirates’ Alexander Kristoff proved the technology's potential when he won Gent-Wevelgem and finished third at the Tour of Flanders on Vittoria Corsa Graphene 2.0 25mm tubeless tyres, but he went on to regret using the technology after three punctures at Paris Roubaix.

As for which tyre format is best - clincher, tubular or tubeless - personal preference is still very much the deciding factor, but like the mountain bike tyre, most manufacturers are convinced tubeless is the future of road cycling.

10 best road tyres you can buy today

Continental GP 5000

Adding tubeless to its repertoire, the best just got better

Price: (Starting from) US$75 / £60 / AU$90 | Protection: Vectran | Tubeless: Yes | Bead: Foldable | Format: Clincher | Width: 23, 25, 28, 32mm | Weight: 220g (700x25)

Performance

Weight

Grip

Price

The GP 4000’s 14-year reign at the top of the Continental pile was recently usurped by the GP 5000, a clincher/tubeless tyre aimed at the performance enthusiast.

Like its predecessor it also employs a BlackChili compound, albeit an updated formula, which claims to be faster and more compliant than before. While puncture protection on both tyre formats - clincher and tubeless - is handled by a Vectran Breaker layer, the latter adds another line of defence comprised of latex sealant.

Despite these innovations Continental has managed to keep weight to a minimum and, in some cases, lighter than the GP 4000 - just 220g in 25mm trim, resulting in the fastest and most resilient clincher tyre the company has ever produced.

Read more about the Continental GP 5000

(Image credit: Veloflex)

Veloflex Master SPS

Super-light clincher, now carbon-rim compatible

Price: (Starting from) US$54 / £42 / AU$78 | Protection: SPS sidewall protection, Kevlar | Tubeless: No | Bead: Foldable | Format: Clincher | Width: 23, 25, 28mm | Weight: 220g (700x25)

Weight

Aesthetics

Now carbon-rim compatible

Not tubeless

Italian tyre maker Veloflex refers to its clincher tyres as open tubulars, citing the ride quality and feel is on par with the real thing. Weighing 220g, they're also very light and have become a staple choice for weight weenies the world over.

Owing to incompatibility concerns with non-ETRTO-approved wheels, the company has just released its new Master SPS Line rubber designed specifically for all forms of carbon hoops. In terms of performance, the tyres offer similar levels of rolling efficiency and pliancy as the tubulars on which they're based - thanks in part to the core-spun, high-density 320 TPI casing.

Featuring a trademark tan-wall design and prominent Veloflex moniker, the Masters are quite possibly one of the most aesthetically pleasing options on the market.

(Image credit: Pirelli)

Pirelli P Zero Velo 4S

An all-weather all-rounder with the pedigree to match

Price: (Starting from) US$68 / £43 / AU$78 | Protection: Aramid fibre belt, breaker | Tubeless: No | Bead: Foldable | Format: Clincher | Width: 23, 25, 28mm | Weight: 220g (700x25)

Grip

Fast rolling

Weight

Not tubeless

While Pirelli is one of the oldest tyre manufacturers in the world it's better known for the rubber it produces for the car market. Few realise, however, that the Italian company produced an impressive range of cycling tyres until it left the world of pedal-power for internal combustion in the 1980s.

Having recently returned to cycling, Pirelli's current portfolio comprises options not just for road riders but gravel grinders and mountain bikers, too. The P Zero Velo 4S is Pirelli's range-topping all-year-round road tyre, boasting a SmartNET Silica compound and a 127tpi casing which claims to strike a balance between puncture protection and rolling efficiency.

The tyre certainly looks good too, with blue accents denoting its position within the range. In terms of performance, the P Zero Velo 4S tyres offer prodigious grip, speed and water displacement making them an ideal option for wet-weather riding. They come in three sizes for now - 23, 25 and 28mm - and are not yet configurable as a tubeless application.

Vittoria Corsa

Vittoria’s most beautiful and versatile tyre is now tubeless

Price: (Starting from) US$68 / £54 / AU$96 | Protection: Corespun casing, graphene | Tubeless: Yes | Bead: Foldable | Format: Clincher, tubular | Width: 23, 25, 28, 30mm | Weight: 255g (700x25)

Performance

Aesthetics

Grip

Price

The Vittoria Corsa falls under the company’s ‘Performance Race’ range of tyres and is available in clincher and tubular guises. Using an updated four-layer Graphene 2.0 compound, Vittoria claims to have improved rolling resistance, grip, durability, braking performance and puncture protection considerably over previous models.

The qualities of Graphene 2.0 compound are also said to change depending on the load and situation: cornering, straight line or braking — it’s all very clever. They sure look fast, a notion highlighted by the contrasting tan walls.

Vittoria has also added a tubeless (TLR) version to the line-up, as is already being ridden by a few teams within the pro peloton.

Read our Vittoria Corsa G+ review

Vittoria Rubino

An all-round training tyre with exceptional performance

Price: (Starting from) US$45 / £35 / AU$64 | Protection: Breaker, graphene | Tubeless: Yes | Bead: Foldable, wired | Format: Clincher, tubular | Width: 23, 25, 28, 30mm | Weight: 250g (700x25, Rubino Pro)

Weight

Performance

Variety

Prone to puncturing despite protection measures

The Rubino represents the middle ground of Vittoria’s tyre collection, doubling up as training and all-weather racing option. The five-prong line-up offers tyres of varying functionality and weight class - a standard Rubino weighs in at a portly 335g while the race-focussed Rubino Pro Speed just 200g (25mm).

Graphene 2.0 features throughout the model line-up, a compound known for adding life and improved levels of performance to mix. The Rubino offers impressive levels of grip and puncture protection, the trade-off of which is straight-line speed.

(Image credit: Bontrrager)

Bontrager R3 Hard-Case Lite

A fast and reactive tyre available in tubeless options

Price: (Starting from) US$54 / £34/ AU$59 | Protection: Hard-Case Lite | Tubeless: Yes | Bead: Foldable | Format: Clincher | Width: 23, 25, 28, 32mm | Weight: 200g (700x25)

Weight

Tubeless options

Grip and rolling efficiency

Can be difficult to mount

Bontrager's R3 Hard-Case Lite road tyres have been designed for speed. Naturally, they possess all the qualities you'd expect from performance-focused rubber such as faster rolling efficiency and added traction. They also feature a longer-lasting tread-pattern design for all-weather security.

More importantly, the R3 range is appreciably durable and resistant to punctures thanks largely to Bontrager's proprietary TR-Speed compound and updated Hard-Case Lite casing. The range is pretty extensive and offers sizing options ranging from 23-28mm - there's also a 32mm tyre which is reserved for the tubeless TLR version.

There's also a model that utilises reflective sidewall technology for added visibility in low-light conditions.

Specialized Turbo Cotton

Out-and-out performance tyre with the visual oomph to match

Price: (Starting from) US$80 / £61 / AU$120 | Protection: BlackBelt | Tubeless: No | Bead: Foldable | Format: Clincher | Width: 24, 26, 28mm | Weight: 220g (700x24)

Grip

Performance

Aesthetics

Price

Durability

Ideal for the racing snake or Strava KOM hunter, the Specialized Turbo Cotton tyre offers unbelievable levels of traction, rolling speed and grip.

Available in sizes ranging from 24-28mm, it’s the latter that are naturally the most versatile of the three choices supplying exceptional comfort when paired with the right pressure.

While the supple 320 TPI Polycotton casing and Gripton rubber compound combine to give a fast and forgiving ride, the tyre should be used exclusively for racing as it does have a propensity for wear.

(Image credit: Challenge)

Challenge Strada

The indisputable king of all surfaces

Price: (Starting from) US$80 / £53 / AU$116 | Protection: PP3 | Tubeless: Yes | Bead: Foldable | Format: Clincher, tubular | Width: 25mm | Weight: 240g

Compliance

Performance

Not the cheapest rubber around

Soft in feel but hardy in nature, the Challenge Strada Pro is available in both clincher and tubular format. They have an elegant yet retro look about them thanks to the use of tan sidewalls and subtle graphics.

At 240g, they're on the lighter end of the weight scale but still manage to provide a compliant and controlled ride quality, something that’s noticeable on bumpier terrain.

Available in 25mm only, the Strada Pro can also be used as a tubeless setup which further bolsters its reputation as a do-it-all tyre.

Michelin Power Competition

A fast, performance-bent tyre priced to sell

Price: (Starting from) US$60 / £47 / AU$84 | Protection: Aramid Protek | Tubeless: No | Bead: Foldable | Format: Clincher, tubular | Width: 23, 25mm | Weight: 215g (700x25)

Price

Weight

Performance

Compliance

Not tubeless

The Michelin Power Competition tyre benefits from trickle-down technology from the company’s motoring division. As such, they incorporate the same silica-based tread compounds found in the top-of-the-line car stock, resulting in its fastest rolling road tyre yet, or so the company claims.

At 215g they’re exceptionally light but still provide ample grip in concerning situations, if anything, they’re lacking a little in compliance — something that might be solved with a bigger volume tyre. For now, they’re only available in widths of 23mm and 25mm and tubeless is not an option.

However, if its extra pliancy that you’re after, the tubular version adds a 28mm option to the existing 23 and 25mm widths.

Read our Michelin Power Competition review

Schwalbe Pro One

A grippy, super-fast tubeless tyre geared for competition use

Price: (Starting from) US$85 / £66 / AU$118 | Protection: MicroSkin | Tubeless: Yes | Bead: Foldable | Format: Clincher | Width: 23, 25, 28, 30mm | Weight: 260g (700x25)

Fast rolling

Weight

Grip

Price

Application

Tyre manufacturers love coming up with colourful marketing prose designed to entice you in every imaginable way, but with Schwalbe, we’re inclined to believe the claim that its Pro One tyre is the fastest of its kind.

Even at the minimum tyre pressure of 70psi the Pro One delivers great rolling speed, feedback, and pliancy levels. Schwalbe claims the Pro One tyre is 25 percent lighter than its predecessor — it certainly feels this way, even with sealant mixed into the equation.

In terms of puncture protection, there’s not much to worry about, as any holes caused by thorns, glass and flint are quickly sorted by latex sealant.

Bar the premium sticker price the Pro One is hard to trump as far as outright speed and grip are concerned.

Read our Schwalbe Pro One review

