Best Elite Direto XR smart turbo deals

The brand's top spec turbo, the Elite Direto XR , has everything you need for a full gas, interactive indoor training session. It's a bit more affordable than the Wahoo Kickr or the Tacx Neo 2T as well.

As you'd expect, it's a direct drive unit, which Elite describes as interactive, as it sends data back to Zwift and other training platforms.

Elite also describes the Direto XR as plug-and-play, because it comes with a pre-installed 11-28 Shimano cassette, so all you need to do is unbox it, unfold its legs, mount your bike, plug it in and pair it up with your computer or tablet and you're ready to go. Less than 5 minutes' work Elite claims.

When we reviewed the Elite Direto, we noted its quiet operation, as well as its reliability and the accuracy of its built-in power meter. You get pedalling analysis too as well as compatibility with an extensive range of training apps and compatibility using optional adapters with the majority of road and MTB axle standards and 12-speed drivetrains. Plus, the Elite Direto XR can simulate 24-degree gradients with 2100 watts max resistance.

Whereas its competitors are typically selling at around their standard retail price, the Elite Direto is available with more of a discount online, if you shop around. Since it's less expensive than its rivals to start with, that means that it might just be a bargain way to set up your pain cave with a top-notch direct-drive smart trainer.