Elite Direto X smart trainer review

In terms of pricing, reliability and training metrics the Elite Direto X is hard to trump

The Elite Direto X is a subtle evolution of the Italian brand's popular Direto smart turbo trainer platform which has been extensively used by a host of teams on the WorldTour such as Team Ineos, Team Sunweb and Bahrain-McLaren.

While the Elite range comprises a variety of wheel-on and direct-drive smart trainer options, it's the latter examples that are the most accurate, refined and realistic in terms of feedback and feel.

Unveiled at EuroBike 2019 the Elite Direto X boasts several improvements over its forebear to help keep it more competitive and attractive in what has clearly become a highly competitive space. The engineers managed to boost the incline simulation from 14- to 18 per cent, improved the design to accommodate long-caged rear derailleurs and increased the accuracy of the onboard power meter to a maximum deviation of only 1.5 per cent.

As a package the Elite Direto X comes standard with extras such as a riser block, thru-axle adapters (130 & 135 x 5mm, 142 x 12mm), a quick-release skewer as well as a collection of literature including complimentary access to Elite MyTraining app and trial codes to third-party apps such as The Sufferfest, Rouvy and Kinomap.

That said, you'll need to purchase a cassette and training mat separately.

Image 1 of 13 The complete Elite Direto X setup Image 2 of 13 In terms of accuracy, the Elite Direto X is spot on as compared to a number of power meters - Stages Dual Sided included Image 3 of 13 Using the riser block your bicycle should sit level with the trainer and floor Image 4 of 13 The 72cm-wide footprint of the legs ensures a stable platform from which to sprint Image 9 of 13 Under the unit you will find the serial number and calibration offset figure Image 12 of 13 Noise and drone have been drastically reduced over the original Direto model Image 13 of 13 The Direto X boasts all of the latest wireless features for a wide range of app compatibility

Design and aesthetics

Save for the silver-foil Direto X stickers it's almost impossible to tell the regular Direto apart from its sibling - they're identical in terms of design and colourways.

As with most of the smart turbo trainers in Elite's line-up the Direto X is a sizeable unit boasting prominent visuals set upon a stable three-leg platform layout. While many of its rivals are slimmer in size the Direto X is typical of Italian design using ornate, sculptural layers and symmetrical shapes to keep things interesting. There are vents on both sides of the flywheel housing for cooling and three status lights for ANT+, BLE and power located on the non-drive side.

Sure there's a lot of plastic on offer - the black housing comprises two sections that screw together - but the unit is solid and supportive enough to keep the innards protected and in fine fettle. The 72cm-wide footprint of the legs provides a solid platform from which to pedal as well as assurance when it comes to all-out sprint workouts and races.

The only bugbear - and this is nitpicking - is that the Direto and Direto X have a propensity to collect and distribute dirt, dust and grime from the drivetrain which makes cleaning it a bit of a nightmare. Our advice is to give it a gentle wipe down with a rag once a week to minimise build up over time.

Sculptural and ornate, the Elite Direto X is one of the most beautiful smart trainers on the market (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Specification, set up and calibration

The Elite Direto X is one of the easier direct-drive smart trainers to set up.

The three legs come as individual items and need to be screwed into the unit's undercarriage. Each leg comes with an adjustable foot which can be twisted to nullify play, lateral movement and make sure the unit is level.

Once the legs are bolted into place you'll need to fit a cassette to the freehub body using a lockring tool and a chain whip - it's a pretty straightforward job. Out of interest, the unit is compatible with SRAM or Shimano 9/10/11-speed cassettes but can also accept SRAM XD/XDR, Shimano 12-speed and Campagnolo sprockets.

Compared to some of its rivals the Direto X is one of the most universally accepting smart trainers and can play nicely with 130 and 135mm quick-release frames as well as those that employ 142x12mm thru-axle configurations - you'll need to play with the skewer/axle endcap adapters to ensure the best fit.

The 120/240v power cord is not the longest cable around so you'll need to be strategic as to where you place the smart trainer in relation to a power point socket. That said, once you've settled on a spot the cord can be neatly positioned thanks to a triple-catch retention system located just above the centre leg.

Before connecting to Zwift or other third-party apps, Elite suggests that you perform a zero-offset test to make sure the power meter is properly calibrated. As a rule of thumb, you should calibrate it at least once a month; especially if there's been a shift in temperature or the smart trainer has been moved.

Image 1 of 4 Once you've located the correct end caps and spacers, fitting the bike to the Elite Direto X is a simple exercise Image 4 of 4 That bike isn't going anywhere!

To calibrate using the Elite myETraining app (on your smartphone) you'll need to warm up the trainer for at least 10 minutes before attempting the spindown - once completed it will display a four-digit number which should match up with the hand-written figure under your unit. You can also perform the calibration test in most apps - including TrainerRoad and Zwift.

Before connecting to Zwift or other third-party apps Elite suggests that you perform a zero-offset test to check whether everything is calibrated (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Riding experience

Smart trainers utilise two modes of operation: ERG (the resistance flips automatically to help you hit a certain target power level without needing to shift) and simulation mode (for apps such as Zwift). Generally, depending on my weekly training schedule, I swap between dedicated workouts, free riding in Zwift and Zwift races - each of which uses a combination of these two modes.

The Direto X works well in simulation mode when riding in apps such as Zwift. It occasionally lags when responding to nuances in slope but that's a result of the lighter flywheel. At 4.2kg the Direto X's flywheel is not the biggest around but it does still provide a great sense of realism and detailed road feel - especially when considering its price point and segment. That said the beefed-up internal brake means it's able to mimic inclines of up to 18 per cent - which is ideal when climbing mountain roads such as the fabled Alpe Du Zwift in Watopia.

In terms of accuracy, the Elite Direto X is spot on as compared to a number of power meters I used to benchmark its performance. To do this I used three cycling computers and paired each one to a different power meter - the Direto X, Stages Dual Sided and Favero Assioma Duo pedals - and they were all within a few watts of each other.

The most impressive attribute of the new Direto X, however, is how refined and quiet it is when compared to its predecessor. Elite managed to improve acoustics as well as nullify drone by tweaking the placement of the onboard fan.

Image 1 of 4 If you damage your pulley belt Elite will send you new one to fit Image 2 of 4 Instructions come in the form of either a booklet or Youtube video - we preferred the latter Image 4 of 4 New Direto belt and pulley wheel fitted and ready to roll

Belt and pulley replacement

The Elite Direto and Direto X both have a tendency to go through pulley belts. While this is not a frequent occurrence it does occasionally happen and is more likely to affect those who regularly use their smart trainers - I personally had to replace my belt on a generation-one Elite Direto after 10,000km.

If this does transpire Elite will gladly send you a new belt and pulley replacement kit granted you're the original owner. Installing the new parts is straightforward and can be carried out by following this instructional Youtube video.

Where you position your trainer will no doubt come down to the nearest power point socket (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Verdict

With so many good direct-drive smart trainers currently on the market, the Elite Direto X makes a serious case for itself as far as affordability, performance and reliability are concerned - it's a looker too with unique visual attributes that separate it not just from its rivals but its Elite stablemates too.

The integrated Optical Torque System (OTS) power meter is accurate and reliable, the platform is stable and the riding experience is glitch-free, realistic and audibly softer than its predecessor.

Having used this platform extensively - racking up 10,000km on the previous generation and 2,873km on the new Direto X - it's easily the most reliable and accurate unit on the market in the mid-level smart trainer segment. And if anything were to go wrong - a damaged belt perhaps - Elite will timeously send you a new one to fit and install yourself.

The Direto X unit use a three-legged system to keep it stable and planted to the floor (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Test conditions

Mileage: 2,873km

Test term: 3 months

Platforms used: Zwift

Tech spec: Elite Direto X