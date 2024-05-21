‘A delirium foretold’ – Déjà vu from RCS Sport as weather chaos hits Giro d’Italia again

By
published

Bellino critical of riders’ refusal to ride neutralised section, but communication leaves much to be desired

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 21/05/2024 - Cycling - 2024 Giro d'Italia, Stage 16 - Laas - Santa Cristina Valgardena (Monte Pana) Italy - Tadej Pogacar, UAE Team Emirates.
Race leader Tadej Pogačar talks with UAE Team Emirates teammate while the peloton waits at a roadside fuel station for a direction on the start of stage 16 (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Snow was general on the mountains above Livigno on Tuesday morning. It was falling softly atop the Passo di Eira and falling softly over the Passo di Foscagno. When word of the similarly miserable conditions on the Umbrailpass filtered through to the start, an understandably mutinous wave began to spread across the Giro d’Italia peloton.

It seemed self-evident that the Cima Coppi of the Giro would have to be excised from the route, in accordance with the agreement brokered by riders’ association, the CPA, in their meeting with RCS Sport, the UCI and the teams’ association during Monday’s rest day.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.