'The race organisation is a bit of a joke' - Riders hit back, question safety at Giro d'Italia after farcical start

Ben O'Connor labels race organisers 'dinosaurs' amid confusion of stage 16 start

SPONDINIG ITALY MAY 21 Team INEOS Grenadiers caravan on the way to the new start in snow and rain prior to the 107th Giro dItalia 2024 Stage 16 a 121km stage from Spondinig to Santa Cristina Valgardena Monte Pana 1625m Route and stage modified due to adverse weather conditions UCIWT on May 21 2024 in Prato di Stelvio Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Team vehicles transition to the new start in the snow rain prior to stage 16 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Riders have hit out at Giro d’Italia race organisers amid the confusion and anger surrounding the farcical start of stage 16 in Livigno which, due to extreme weather, had to see its route eventually altered and racing postponed.

Ben O’Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), who sits fourth overall on GC, branded them as “dinosaurs” in his pre-race interview, in line with the riders protesting that the planned ascent and descent of the Umbrail Pass in freezing and snowy conditions was too dangerous and not worth the risk in modern cycling.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.