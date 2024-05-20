Giro d’Italia to climb and descend Umbrail Pass despite rain and risk of snow

By
published

Extra support vehicles and possible neutralised clothing stop created to help riders

LAGHI DI CANCANO ITALY OCTOBER 22 Joao Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Pink Leader Jersey Fausto Masnada of Italy and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Hermann Pernsteiner of Austria and Team Bahrain Mclaren Rafal Majka of Poland and Team Bora Hansgrohe Passo dello Stelvio Stilfserjoch 2758m Snow Fans Public during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 18 a 207km stage from Pinzolo to Laghi di Cancano Parco Nazionale dello Stelvio 1945m girodiitalia Giro on October 22 2020 in Laghi di Cancano Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
The maglia rosa group on the slopes of the Passo dello Stelvio at the 2020 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Giro d’Italia organisers RCS Sport have confirmed that Tuesday’s 16th stage from Livigno to Santa Cristina Val Gardena will go ahead despite worsening weather forecasts and a risk of heavy rain and cold temperatures for much of the day.

The 206km stage is due to descend from Livigno to Bormio via the Passo di Foscagno and then climb to 2,498 metres on the Passo dello Stelvio before turning left and descending the Umbrail Pass into Switzerland for a valley ride to the Val Gardena finish. The summit of the Passo dello Stelvio had already been cut from the stage due to recent heavy snow and the risk of avalanches.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.