Tour of Guangxi stage 3 temporarily paused after mass crash

Stage 3 of the Gree-Tour of Guangxi was temporarily paused less than 30km into the day of racing after a mass crash, with more than 20 riders coming down.



The race social media reported that those who came down included race leader Max Kanter (Astana-Qazaqstan) but he was one rider that the live cover on procyclingstats noted had returned to the peloton before word of the pause came through.

After the race set out from Jingxi on Thursday morning the attacks started flying, with Robert Stannard (Bahrain-Victorious), Mick van Dijke (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Pepijn Reinderink (Soudal-Quickstep) establishing a small gap as did a group of counter attackers Jonas Rutsch (EF Education-EasyPost), Artem Schmidt (Ineos Grenadiers) and Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty).

They were out front when the crash occurred, at less than 30km into the stage, but the attackers appeared to have been caught before the peloton slowed to allow those behind to rejoin and the temporary halt was put in place.



"The race has now been paused in order for all riders who can continue racing to return [to] the peloton," said a social media post by the Gree-Tour of Guangxi .

Racing soon got back underway again but the riders, teams and commissaires agreed to cancel the first intermediate sprint at 38.8km.

Riders still have three category 3 climbs and an intermediate sprint to tackle at 136.8km into the 214km race day to Bama, the longest of the tour.

More to come ...

The race has been resumed! The riders, teams and race commissaires agreed to cancel the first intermediate sprint at 38.8 KM. So no points or bonification seconds awarded!We wish a speedy recovery to all riders involved in the crash! #TOG2024 https://t.co/VoHWXCK0q6October 17, 2024