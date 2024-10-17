Tour of Guangxi stage 3 temporarily paused after mass crash
Race leader Max Kanter among those caught up but he quickly resumed place in peloton
Stage 3 of the Gree-Tour of Guangxi was temporarily paused less than 30km into the day of racing after a mass crash, with more than 20 riders coming down.
The race social media reported that those who came down included race leader Max Kanter (Astana-Qazaqstan) but he was one rider that the live cover on procyclingstats noted had returned to the peloton before word of the pause came through.
After the race set out from Jingxi on Thursday morning the attacks started flying, with Robert Stannard (Bahrain-Victorious), Mick van Dijke (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Pepijn Reinderink (Soudal-Quickstep) establishing a small gap as did a group of counter attackers Jonas Rutsch (EF Education-EasyPost), Artem Schmidt (Ineos Grenadiers) and Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty).
They were out front when the crash occurred, at less than 30km into the stage, but the attackers appeared to have been caught before the peloton slowed to allow those behind to rejoin and the temporary halt was put in place.
"The race has now been paused in order for all riders who can continue racing to return [to] the peloton," said a social media post by the Gree-Tour of Guangxi .
Racing soon got back underway again but the riders, teams and commissaires agreed to cancel the first intermediate sprint at 38.8km.
Riders still have three category 3 climbs and an intermediate sprint to tackle at 136.8km into the 214km race day to Bama, the longest of the tour.
More to come ...
The race has been resumed! The riders, teams and race commissaires agreed to cancel the first intermediate sprint at 38.8 KM. So no points or bonification seconds awarded!We wish a speedy recovery to all riders involved in the crash! October 17, 2024
Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.