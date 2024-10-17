Tour of Guangxi stage 3 temporarily paused after mass crash

Race leader Max Kanter among those caught up but he quickly resumed place in peloton

Stage 3 of the Gree-Tour of Guangxi was temporarily paused less than 30km into the day of racing after a mass crash, with more than 20 riders coming down.

The race social media reported that those who came down included race leader Max Kanter (Astana-Qazaqstan) but he was one rider that the live cover on procyclingstats noted had returned to the peloton before word of the pause came through.

After the race set out from Jingxi on Thursday morning the attacks started flying, with Robert Stannard (Bahrain-Victorious), Mick van Dijke (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Pepijn Reinderink (Soudal-Quickstep) establishing a small gap as did a group of counter attackers Jonas Rutsch (EF Education-EasyPost), Artem Schmidt (Ineos Grenadiers) and Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty).

