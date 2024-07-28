Luke Plapp crashes in Olympic Games time trial, taken to hospital for scans

Powerful start to race against the clock comes unstuck after Australian falls on slippery rain-soaked Paris course

Picture by Alex WhiteheadSWpixcom 24072024 Paris 2024 Olympics Cycling Road ITT FamiliarisationTraining Paris France Luke Plapp of Australia
Luke Plapp (Australia) at the dry course familliarisation session on the individual time trial course at the Olympic Games in Paris, with rain altering conditions on race day (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Australian champion Luke Plapp looked set for a powerful showing at the Paris Olympic Games individual time trial after he popped up high on the standings after the first time check but then he came unstuck, crashing in the wet and slippery conditions. 

The broadcast didn't show how the crash came to pass but in social media footage from Anthony Walsh of the Roadman Podcast he can be seen being carefully helped up by Australian team support from near a barrier on the rain-soaked road. The fall occurred in the technical section, through the middle of the course, and as a result instead of delivering a high finish in his meticulously prepared for first Olympic Games time trial the 23 year old was forced to abandon.

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.