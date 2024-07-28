Luke Plapp crashes in Olympic Games time trial, taken to hospital for scans

Australian champion Luke Plapp looked set for a powerful showing at the Paris Olympic Games individual time trial after he popped up high on the standings after the first time check but then he came unstuck, crashing in the wet and slippery conditions.

The broadcast didn't show how the crash came to pass but in social media footage from Anthony Walsh of the Roadman Podcast he can be seen being carefully helped up by Australian team support from near a barrier on the rain-soaked road. The fall occurred in the technical section, through the middle of the course, and as a result instead of delivering a high finish in his meticulously prepared for first Olympic Games time trial the 23 year old was forced to abandon.

"Plapp was taken to hospital, where he is in a stable condition awaiting the results of scans," said AusCycling in a media release.



The current national time trial and road champion was the 26th rider of 34 to take to the start line at the 32.4km time trial, which was won by world champion Remco Evenepoel (Belgium). Plapp was just one second back from bronze medallist Wout van Aert (Belgium) when he raced through the first time check at 13.1km, and held fourth spot at the point behind Evenepoel and silver medallist Filippo Ganna (Italy) once all the riders had gone through.



That initial intermediate time check had raised hopes that Australia, who had already secured gold with Grace Brown in the women's time trial, could also be on track for a strong showing in the men's event on Saturday. However, there was no sign of the rider on the results at the second intermediate point at 22km.

Plapp had entered the Olympics with a solid time trial run-in that started when he recouped the national title in January and was rounded off at the Giro d'Italia – where he finished seventh and fifth in the stages where the race was against the clock. That delivered a final pre-Olympics confidence boost in a season where he had honed his focus on the discipline.

The rider from Victoria won bronze at the Olympic Games on the track as part of the Tokyo Olympic Games Team Pursuit squad but his focus turned to the road in 2024, with Plapp also on the roster for the men's elite road race on Saturday August 3. The plan for that event was for Plapp to ride in support of Michael Matthews, alongside Simon Clarke.



At the time of writing there was no update available on the results of Plapp's scans and injuries or whether he was expected to be able to participate in the road race following the time trial crash. The article will be updated when further information is available.



