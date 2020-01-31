A closer look at Wout van Aert's all-new Bianchi 'cross bike - Gallery

Image 1 of 12 Wout Van Aert's new Bianchi Zolder Pro cyclo-cross bike (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 2 of 12 Van Aert's name adorns the top tube on this, his number two bike (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 3 of 12 Van Aert is using the super-stiff Vision Metron 6D integrated cockpit (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 4 of 12 The cables and hoses exit the underside of the handlebar (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 5 of 12 Despite a long and close history with SRAM, Van Aert's team sponsor requires him to use Shimano for 2020 (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 6 of 12 The embossed head-badge adds a touch of class to the celeste-coloured Bianchi (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 7 of 12 Rather than the off-road-specific GRX groupset, Van Aert is using Dura-Ace (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 8 of 12 Flat-mount disc brake calipers are paired with 140mm rotors front and rear (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 9 of 12 Tyre clearance will never be an issue on the new Bianchi Zolder Pro (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 10 of 12 A.Dugast tubular tyres are glued to Dura-Ace C60 rims (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 11 of 12 It looks as though Van Aert is using prototype Shimano XTR pedals (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 12 of 12 A second clamp is used on the seatpost to ensure the saddle doesn't drop unexpectedly mid-race (Image credit: Daniel Benson)

Ever since the junior ranks, Wout van Aert has been on a continually-upward trajectory, winning three cyclo-cross World Championships in a row, twice landing on the podium at Strade Bianche, before taking two stages at the 2019 Critérium du Dauphiné and a stage of the 2019 Tour de France. But then came the first big hurdle in the Belgian's career; a career-threatening crash during the stage 13 time trial around Pau.

The crash led to Van Aert doubting whether he'd walk again, yet just 161 days later, the 25-year-old made his return to racing, placing 5th at Azencross on December 27th.

A month on, and after a run of top-five finishes, it was announced that Van Aert will line up at the World Championships, and he will do so aboard his Bianchi Zolder Pro, a new cyclo-cross bike that's yet to be released by Bianchi.

We recently got a closer look at the bike ahead of the final World Cup round in Hoogerheide.

While the former Zolder Pro struck a more traditional double-triangle silhouette, the 2020 model sees a more contemporary design, following the industry trend of dropped seatstays. Unsurprisingly for a cyclo-cross bike, there is an abundance of clearance for Van Aert's 33c A.Dugast tubular tyres, which are glued to Shimano Dura-Ace tubular wheels.

Jumbo Visma's sponsorship with Vision is evident, with the Belgian running the Vision Metron 6D integrated cockpit, and despite long being a user of SRAM's eTap and eTap AXS groupsets, Van Aert's switch to the Dutch team sees him piloting Shimano components.

Upfront, he is using a two-by Dura-Ace chainset with 46/30 chainrings and at the rear, this is paired with a Dura-Ace 11-30T cassette. Van Aert has chosen to forego Shimano's more off-road-friendly GRX componentry in favour of the range-topping Dura-Ace kit. Braking also comes courtesy of the Japanese brand, with flat-mount disc calipers paired with 140mm rotors front and rear.

It also looks as though Van Aert is using a pair of Shimano prototype SPD pedals, and while no mention of the model name is printed, we can only assume they will be the new XTR model.

Scroll through the gallery above for a closer look at Wout Van Aert's Bianchi Zolder Pro cyclo-cross bike.

Wout Van Aert's Bianchi Zolder Pro full bike specifications

Frameset: Bianchi Zolder Pro

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 Hydraulic Disc caliper

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 Hydraulic Disc caliper

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9170 Hydraulic Disc Brake Dual Control Lever

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9100 11-30T

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 w/ 46/30T chainrings

Bottom bracket: Shimano Dura-Ace

Wheelset: Shimano C60 tubular

Tyres: A.Dugast 33c tubular

Handlebars: Vision Metron 6D Integrated handlebar and stem

Handlebar tape: FSA Ultracork tape

Stem: Vision Metron 6D Integrated handlebar and stem

Pedals: Shimano Prototype XTR

Saddle: Fizik Antares

Seat post: FSA SL ud carbon

Bottle cages: N/A

Rider height: 1.87m