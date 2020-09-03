A closer look at the new Scott Foil: Mitchelton Scott's aero bike for the Tour de France

Image 1 of 12 Mitchelton-Scott's all-new Scott Foil (Image credit: Sam Flanagans) Image 2 of 12 Complete with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 disc groupset and tubular tyres (Image credit: Sam Flanagans) Image 3 of 12 Power measurement comes via Shimano's Dura-Ace dual-sided power meter (Image credit: Sam Flanagans) Image 4 of 12 With its new cockpit, the front end is clean and cable-free (Image credit: Sam Flanagans) Image 5 of 12 The team is committed purely to disc brakes for 2020 (Image credit: Sam Flanagans) Image 6 of 12 Integration comes courtesy of the Syncros Creston IC SL bar and stem (Image credit: Sam Flanagans) Image 7 of 12 At the front of which sits Garmin's new Edge 1030 Plus computer (Image credit: Sam Flanagans) Image 8 of 12 The bike's model name is subtly featured at the front of the top tube (Image credit: Sam Flanagans) Image 9 of 12 And the Scott logo is featured at the rear (Image credit: Sam Flanagans) Image 10 of 12 With its new integration, the fork allows up to 30mm tyres (Image credit: Sam Flanagans) Image 11 of 12 Tacx supplies the bottles, as well as its Ciro cages (Image credit: Sam Flanagans) Image 12 of 12 The saddle looks to be the Tofino, courtesy of Syncros (Image credit: Sam Flanagans)

The new Scott Foil was launched last week, two days ahead of the Tour de France's slightly-later-than-planned position in the 2020 calendar.

To the untrained eye, it may look largely similar to the outgoing model - and that's because it is. Besides the integration of cabling at the front end, the frame design remains almost entirely unchanged. However, closer inspection reveals a much improved front end.

There's an all-new, completely integrated cockpit which threads cables through the Syncros handlebar, through the front of the head tube, and into the frame. An all-new fork is used which enables the front brake cable to pass through to the front disc brake and, as a result of tweaked profiles for the fork legs, Scott claims it is now more aerodynamic, with the added benefit of clearance for 30mm tyres.

Elsewhere, the Foil features thin seatstays for increased comfort and, according to Scott, the wide PF86 bottom bracket combines with updated carbon lay-up to offer an increase in power transfer.

At the start of 2020, Mitchelton-Scott committed itself to using just one model - the Scott Addict RC - for the season. However, with the launch of the Foil, the team has gone back on its word, bringing the new bike to the Tour de France. As a dedicated aero bike, it's perhaps unsurprising that the bike is being ridden by Mitchelton-Scott's fast men, including Luka Mezgec.

Luka Mezgec with the all-new Scott Foil (Image credit: Sam Flanagans)

As with the Scott Addict RC, the new Foil used by the Mitchelton Scott team is committed to disc brakes courtesy of Shimano's Dura-Ace Di2 groupset. Despite the ongoing debate over tubeless, tubular or tube-type tyres, Mitchelton-Scott are sticking with what they know, by using Pirelli tubular tyres wrapped around Shimano Dura-Ace wheels.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Mitchelton Scott's all-new Scott Foil

Scott Foil full bike specifications

Frameset: Scott Foil

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 Hydraulic Disc caliper

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 Hydraulic Disc caliper

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9170 Hydraulic Disc Brake Dual Control Lever

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9100 11-30T

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace HG901 R9100

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100P with dual-sided power meter

Bottom bracket: Shimano Dura-Ace

Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace C60 Tubular

Tyres: Pirelli P-Zero Velo 25c Tubular

Handlebars: Syncros Creston iC SL integrated bar and stem, 400mm

Bar tape: Syncros

Stem: Syncros Creston iC SL

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Saddle: Syncros Tofino 1.0

Seatpost: Syncros Duncan SL Aero

Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro

Cycling computer: Garmin Edge 1030 Plus