A closer look at the new Scott Foil: Mitchelton Scott's aero bike for the Tour de France
By Josh Croxton
A new integrated cockpit for Mitchelton-Scott sprinters
The new Scott Foil was launched last week, two days ahead of the Tour de France's slightly-later-than-planned position in the 2020 calendar.
To the untrained eye, it may look largely similar to the outgoing model - and that's because it is. Besides the integration of cabling at the front end, the frame design remains almost entirely unchanged. However, closer inspection reveals a much improved front end.
There's an all-new, completely integrated cockpit which threads cables through the Syncros handlebar, through the front of the head tube, and into the frame. An all-new fork is used which enables the front brake cable to pass through to the front disc brake and, as a result of tweaked profiles for the fork legs, Scott claims it is now more aerodynamic, with the added benefit of clearance for 30mm tyres.
Elsewhere, the Foil features thin seatstays for increased comfort and, according to Scott, the wide PF86 bottom bracket combines with updated carbon lay-up to offer an increase in power transfer.
At the start of 2020, Mitchelton-Scott committed itself to using just one model - the Scott Addict RC - for the season. However, with the launch of the Foil, the team has gone back on its word, bringing the new bike to the Tour de France. As a dedicated aero bike, it's perhaps unsurprising that the bike is being ridden by Mitchelton-Scott's fast men, including Luka Mezgec.
As with the Scott Addict RC, the new Foil used by the Mitchelton Scott team is committed to disc brakes courtesy of Shimano's Dura-Ace Di2 groupset. Despite the ongoing debate over tubeless, tubular or tube-type tyres, Mitchelton-Scott are sticking with what they know, by using Pirelli tubular tyres wrapped around Shimano Dura-Ace wheels.
Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Mitchelton Scott's all-new Scott Foil
Scott Foil full bike specifications
Frameset: Scott Foil
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 Hydraulic Disc caliper
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 Hydraulic Disc caliper
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9170 Hydraulic Disc Brake Dual Control Lever
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9100 11-30T
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace HG901 R9100
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100P with dual-sided power meter
Bottom bracket: Shimano Dura-Ace
Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace C60 Tubular
Tyres: Pirelli P-Zero Velo 25c Tubular
Handlebars: Syncros Creston iC SL integrated bar and stem, 400mm
Bar tape: Syncros
Stem: Syncros Creston iC SL
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Saddle: Syncros Tofino 1.0
Seatpost: Syncros Duncan SL Aero
Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro
Cycling computer: Garmin Edge 1030 Plus
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.