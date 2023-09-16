Joe Blackmore outsprints Connor Swift to win men's British Gravel Championships
British cyclocross champion Cameron Mason finishes off the podium behind bronze medalist Sam Culverwell
Joe Blackmore (Team Inspire) edged Connor Swift (Ineos Grenadiers) at the line to win the men’s elite title at British Gravel Championships on Saturday afternoon.
Sam Culverwell (Dolan Elesse RT) outkicked British cyclocross champion Cameron Mason (Trinity) to secure the final spot on the podium, both 2:13 off the pace of the lead duo.
Culverwell, Joe Griffiths (Saddleback) and Ben Thomas (Ben Thomas Coaching) attacked at the front of the 59-rider pack on the first of the five-lap race, and they built an advantage of 30 seconds. On the second 15.3km circuit, Swift led a group in the chase to the leaders, bridging to the leaders along with Blackmore, Mason and Tom Couzens (Ribble Collective).
By the final lap, Blackmore and Swift had made separation at the front and worked together until the final 500 metres when Blackmore accelerated to the victory.
“I feel great, it was a good race, a good event, a hard race,” Blackmore said after the win, his face covered in dust from the dry afternoon conditions.
“The first lap was pretty chilled so I just hung back a bit and didn’t get involved too much, the second lap we made the split about six of us for a few laps, seven maybe and then Connor was just strong and I could match him and we ended up together.
“I didn’t really know what to expect, I felt really good. So, he tried a few attacks and I guess that I was the only one that could stay with him, so I didn’t think he would drop me on the last lap and he didn’t try to so it just came down to a sprint.
“We just kept rolling through the last lap, taking turns and I was on the front with 500 metres to go, sent the corners pretty fast but Connor was still on my wheel, so I kind of backed off a bit into the arena and just kept looking over my shoulder until he kicked and then I didn’t look back.”
This was Blackmore’s first foray into gravel and it turned into gold. He has represented Team GB in the under-23 mountain bike programme. At last year’s UCI Cyclocross World Championships in Hoogerheide, the 20-year-old finished 10th in the men’s U23 race.
The men competed in a dedicated race Saturday afternoon, using the same course as the elite women for a total of 76.5km through the Suffolk countryside of King’s Forest on hard-packed and loose gravel, grass, dirt and sand. The championships were part of King’s Cup Gravel Festival races.
Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joe Blackmore (Team Inspire)
|2:05:16
|2
|Connor Swift (Ineos Grenadiers)
|3
|Sam Culverwell (Dolan Elesse RT)
|0:02:13
|4
|Cameron Mason (Trinity)
|5
|Tom Couzens (Ribble Collective)
|0:03:13
|6
|Joe Griffiths (Saddleback)
|0:03:14
|7
|Joe Holt (Tekkerz)
|0:04:58
|8
|Ben Thomas (Ben Thomas Coaching)
|9
|Alistair Brownlee (BMC)
|0:05:00
|10
|Louis Moore (Wheelbase Cabtech Castelli)
|0:05:02
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
