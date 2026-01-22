The Tour Down Under 2026 has all the latest cycling tech, but pro teams are still using this tyre – You can save up to 42% and see why for yourself

Continental's GP5000 S TR tyre has won a lot of WorldTour races, and our top lab-tested tyre is now at one of its lowest ever prices

The Continental GP5000 S TR tyre close up details
(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The Tour Down Under is well underway, signalling the start of the 2026 UCI WorldTour season. The best cyclists in the world have made their way to Australia for the first race of the year, testing their legs for the long road season ahead.

It's also the first opportunity for the best bike brands to reveal new tech and products. If you're a Cyclingnews subscriber, our Tour Down Under mega tech gallery has all the coolest kit, shot by legendary cycling photographer Chris Auld.

US Continental GP5000 S TR deals

Continental GP5000 S TR (2-pack)
Save 22% ($38.94)
Continental GP5000 S TR (2-pack): was $179 now $140.06 at Amazon

Save 22% The GP5000 S TR was down to just $87.16 (per tyre) during the Black Friday sales last year. This deal for a 2-pack on Amazon takes them down to just $70.03 each, and is a total bargain. We've seen them cheaper at Merlin Cycles; however, US shoppers have to pay an import tariff, plus shipping costs, so Amazon US is the better option in this instance.

View Deal

UK Continental GP5000 S TR deals

Continental GP5000 S TR
Save 42% (£36)
Continental GP5000 S TR: was £84.95 now £48.95 at Merlin Cycles

Save 42% At just £48.95 per tyre, this is one of the best prices we've seen on the GP5000 S TR this year. It's only in the Black wall version, but in all the sizes from 25mm, 28mm, 30mm, and 32mm. The features include BlackChili Compound, which is designed to give an even faster, safer ride, and Continental's Active Comfort Technology to absorb vibrations and deliver a smoother ride. If you've never tried it, then now's the time...

View Deal

Multiple teams are also using the GP5000 TT TR tyres, which Continental say is its fastest road option. These are designed for the pursuit of speed and have already proven in both Dan Bigham's and Filippo Ganna's successful World Hour Record attempts.

This is one of the most costly tyres on the market, and having had a hunt around, UK shoppers can pick up the GP5000 TT TR at Merlin Cycles for just £59.95, discounted by 43% from £103.95. However thats only in the 22mm variant.

In the US, the TT TR tyre deals are nonexistent, with only a minimal 9% off at Amazon, taking it down to $115.95 from $126.95.

Close up details of the Continental Grand Prix 5000 TT TR tyre at the Tour Down Under 2026

Multiple teams at the Tour Down Under are using the Continental Grand Prix 5000 TT TR tyre. (Image credit: Chris Auld)

At these prices, unless you really want to try the GP5000 TT TR, then the GP5000 S TR is still the way to go. Below, our handy deal finder will highlight any deals we may have missed on the Continental range that are relevant to your location.

