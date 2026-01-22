The Tour Down Under 2026 has all the latest cycling tech, but pro teams are still using this tyre – You can save up to 42% and see why for yourself

The Tour Down Under is well underway, signalling the start of the 2026 UCI WorldTour season. The best cyclists in the world have made their way to Australia for the first race of the year, testing their legs for the long road season ahead.

It's also the first opportunity for the best bike brands to reveal new tech and products. If you're a Cyclingnews subscriber, our Tour Down Under mega tech gallery has all the coolest kit, shot by legendary cycling photographer Chris Auld.

There's plenty to see, but one thing that hasn't changed is the choice of tyres, and our choice as the best road bike tyre, the Continental GP5000 S TR, is as popular as ever with multiple WorldTour teams rolling on the S TR or its sibling, the Continental Grand Prix 5000 TT TR tyre.

Continental will be delighted with the results of the opening stages as its tyres have claimed wins under Tobias Lund Andresen (Decathlon CMA CGM) and Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), both using Continental rubber.

The Cyclingnews tech team has tested just about every tyre out there, and our lab testing proved that the GP5000 S TR is the gold standard in road bike tyres, and is recommended as the best all-round road tyre.

As you'd expect, this Tour de France-winning rubber doesn't come cheap, and if you've never tried the Continental GP5000 S TR, now's the time, as there are some outstanding tyre deals to be snapped up.

Below you'll find all the details, but if you'd prefer to head straight to the deals, you can do that here:

US Continental GP5000 S TR deals

Save 22% ($38.94) Continental GP5000 S TR (2-pack): was $179 now $140.06 at Amazon Save 22% The GP5000 S TR was down to just $87.16 (per tyre) during the Black Friday sales last year. This deal for a 2-pack on Amazon takes them down to just $70.03 each, and is a total bargain. We've seen them cheaper at Merlin Cycles; however, US shoppers have to pay an import tariff, plus shipping costs, so Amazon US is the better option in this instance.

UK Continental GP5000 S TR deals

Save 42% (£36) Continental GP5000 S TR: was £84.95 now £48.95 at Merlin Cycles Save 42% At just £48.95 per tyre, this is one of the best prices we've seen on the GP5000 S TR this year. It's only in the Black wall version, but in all the sizes from 25mm, 28mm, 30mm, and 32mm. The features include BlackChili Compound, which is designed to give an even faster, safer ride, and Continental's Active Comfort Technology to absorb vibrations and deliver a smoother ride. If you've never tried it, then now's the time...

Multiple teams are also using the GP5000 TT TR tyres, which Continental say is its fastest road option. These are designed for the pursuit of speed and have already proven in both Dan Bigham's and Filippo Ganna's successful World Hour Record attempts.

This is one of the most costly tyres on the market, and having had a hunt around, UK shoppers can pick up the GP5000 TT TR at Merlin Cycles for just £59.95, discounted by 43% from £103.95. However thats only in the 22mm variant.

In the US, the TT TR tyre deals are nonexistent, with only a minimal 9% off at Amazon, taking it down to $115.95 from $126.95.

Multiple teams at the Tour Down Under are using the Continental Grand Prix 5000 TT TR tyre. (Image credit: Chris Auld)

At these prices, unless you really want to try the GP5000 TT TR, then the GP5000 S TR is still the way to go. Below, our handy deal finder will highlight any deals we may have missed on the Continental range that are relevant to your location.